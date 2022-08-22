"Marlo is such a hypocrite": Fans condemn the RHOA star for not taking accountability and playing the victim

RHOA returned with an all-new episode on Sunday night. This week, the ladies spent their last day in Jamaica. Marlo continued to play the victim, claiming that Kandi was the one who was out of line when she brought up the topic of her nephews. This didn't sit well with fans who claimed that she was being insincere.

Gabriella @xoxoItsGabby Marlo is such a hypocrite. An airhead & a hypocrite at 50 years old smh #RHOA Marlo is such a hypocrite. An airhead & a hypocrite at 50 years old smh #RHOA

Episode 15 of RHOA, titled Not Michelle Obama, placed the drama between Kandi and Marlo in the spotlight. Kandi refused to forgive Marlo for her breakdown on the first night of their trip to Jamaica. Meanwhile, Marlo continued to be dismissive about going below the belt with Kandi.

Hoping to make things better between them and clear the air, Monyetta and Sheree decided to have a conversation with Marlo. They hoped that the RHOA star would be able to understand where she went wrong, but Marlo didn't want to take accountability for her actions.

Marlo claimed Kandi was the one who initiated the argument in RHOA

While Sheree, Monyetta, and Marlo were hanging out by the pool, Marlo brought up the topic of her argument with Kandi. She shared that she was really touched when Ralph Pittman and her were having a heated discussion about him changing his mind regarding adopting his son. Marlo added that Kandi interrupted her and claimed that she had given her nephews away.

Sheree stood beside Marlo and claimed that she thought Kandi did initiate the argument between the two. Sheree added that the RHOA star was having a conversation with Ralph when Kandi inserted herself into it and overstepped. But Monyetta wasn't putting up with these accusations against her friend.

Monyetta tried to explain Kandi's situation to Marlo. She said:

"I know she's been around your nephews, and I know I'm just getting to know you. At that time, everybody's going to go back and forth."

Marlo added that she was indeed taking accountability for what happened. But she played the victim and said:

"I feel no one in this group is understanding. Well, Kandi, you brought up that girl. Nephews, now."

Monyetta added that Kandi didn't mean to take things that far. During her confessional, Marlo shared that she didn't open up to people because it would lead to similar situations like the one she was currently in.

RHOA fans slam Marlo and claim she was being a hypocrite

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Marlo was being hypocritical. They claimed Kandi interrupted her only because she was grilling Drew's husband when she herself was in the wrong after sending her nephews away. Some fans also added that Marlo was playing the victim and didn't really take accountability for her actions against Kandi.

*PoohShiestyHum* @BRIng_Me_Dat Marlo you didnt make a point. You still a hypocrite #rhoa Marlo you didnt make a point. You still a hypocrite #rhoa

Echo @EchoDoesRadio Marlo is such a hypocrite, MY GOD! LAYERED hypocrisy!! #RHOA Marlo is such a hypocrite, MY GOD! LAYERED hypocrisy!! #RHOA

Jennifer Grady @jenngradybklyn Marlo nor Kenya take accountability and it is infuriating. Kandi let Kenya go in on Ralph in New York, but when Marlo had something to say about Ralph, she was hopping in. How about everyone hop out and let people deal with their own stuff? Sit there, eat your food. 🙄 #RHOA Marlo nor Kenya take accountability and it is infuriating. Kandi let Kenya go in on Ralph in New York, but when Marlo had something to say about Ralph, she was hopping in. How about everyone hop out and let people deal with their own stuff? Sit there, eat your food. 🙄#RHOA

Brett @brewsonn Marlo is not taking her accountability. If she think she is, she lying to herself. #RHOA Marlo is not taking her accountability. If she think she is, she lying to herself. #RHOA

Jamesee (James-E) @jamesciwill I feel Marlo should take accountability for herself and express that to Kandi but there is a way to do it ! #RHOA I feel Marlo should take accountability for herself and express that to Kandi but there is a way to do it ! #RHOA

Keyonce Moore @keyoncemoore Marlo needs to take accountability for her actions. You cannot throw your own nephews out, tell the entire group and expect them to not feel a type of way about it. Especially when they have kids of their own #RHOA Marlo needs to take accountability for her actions. You cannot throw your own nephews out, tell the entire group and expect them to not feel a type of way about it. Especially when they have kids of their own #RHOA https://t.co/Hbd3cO4rM8

🦂Mr.Fahrenheit🌡🤪 @KetwanaValenti1 Marlo said that's how her mom talked to her. Marlo won't change. She's always going to be the victim. #RHOA Marlo said that's how her mom talked to her. Marlo won't change. She's always going to be the victim. #RHOA

Koree4Real ✊🏾📸🛩 @superstarboss1



#RHOA Kandi, Todd is Right Tho, Because Marlo is Always Playing The Victim. Kandi, Todd is Right Tho, Because Marlo is Always Playing The Victim. #RHOA

Mihrimah| FS | XANAXED COZY ALIEN SUPERSTAR 🪬🤲 @Mihrimah_FS #RHOA How tf Marlo starting stuff and then backtracks to make herself the victim? Kandis right to not wanna f with her again like you can’t start shit and think we can move on from that How tf Marlo starting stuff and then backtracks to make herself the victim? Kandis right to not wanna f with her again like you can’t start shit and think we can move on from that 😒 #RHOA https://t.co/n6gn41XPdN

Towards the end of the episode, Marlo and Kandi decided to talk things out and resolve their conflict. They also agreed they wouldn't hit each other below the belt when arguing.

RHOA airs every Sunday night at 8:00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

