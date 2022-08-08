"Marlo is so miserable": Fans slam the RHOA star after she gets into an argument with Kandi and Todd

RHOA returned for another episode on Sunday night, and this week, Marlo found herself stuck on the receiving end of hate from viewers. The ladies and their plus ones made their way to Jamaica and while things seemed to be going fine at the start, Marlo couldn't stay away from drama for too long.

Episode 13 of RHOA saw Marlo and Kandi get into a massive argument when Marlo interrupted Ralph while he was talking about his plans of adopting Drew's son, Josiah. When Marlo got a bit too preachy for comfort, Kandi called her out, saying she abandoned her nephews. This led to an all-out argument and fans aren't happy with Marlo's behavior.

Fans took to Twitter and talked about how miserable Marlo is.

Marlo, Kandi and Todd's argument on RHOA Episode 13

Episode 13 of RHOA titled A Rum Punch to the Gut, showcased Marlo and Kandi's friendship going to a point of no return, and the former was the one to blame. Drama erupted when Ralph was asked to talk about his book on step-parenting. Ralph opened up about how he was a step-parent to Josiah, Drew's son. He also said that he was adopting Josiah as his son.

On hearing this, Marlo couldn't help but interrupt and question Ralph's intentions. She asked Ralph if he was serious about adopting Drew's son. He said he was, but he couldn't do it logically if his biological father wasn't willing to sign the papers. The RHOA star asked Drew if she was aware of this.

Marlo went on to add that it hit too close to home for her because she was a foster kid and didn't want Drew's son to grow up hurt. Watching her interrogate Drew and Ralph, Kandi was quick to jump in and call Marlo out.

The RHOA star claimed that Marlo shouldn't be the one questioning Drew and Ralph or talking to them about parenting when she abandoned her two nephews by kicking them out of the house. Marlo didn't expect this from Kandi, and the heated argument between the two started from there on.

Marlo immediately turned her target towards Kandi and told the RHOA star that she shouldn't be talking because she put her own mother above her husband and belittled him. Kandi retaliated against Marlo and called her out for disrespecting her husband.

Marlo didn't back down as she continued to criticize Kandi and bad mouth her. Eventually, Kandi's husband stepped in to put Marlo in her place and stand up for his wife. He went on to call Marlo out, claiming he knew how she made her way on the show. Marlo didn't expect Todd to call her out either, and she continued to bad mouth him as well.

But neither Todd nor Kandi gave in to Marlo and called her out for everything she did. Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans condemn Marlo for targetting Kandi and Todd in RHOA Episode 13

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Marlo was miserable. Some fans also added that she was jealous of Kandi's achievements. Meanwhile, a few others shared that Marlo was just obsessing over Kandi.

Pusha T @_juiced Marlo is a miserable woman…because why are you bringing Kandi’s mother up!? And yal talking about adoption!? #RHOA Marlo is a miserable woman…because why are you bringing Kandi’s mother up!? And yal talking about adoption!? #RHOA https://t.co/bYrzXjJunm

franno31 {Francine} @francine3103 Those comments of Marlo's about @Todd167 were seriously unfair and disrespectful. Its been 9 years of marriage and 2 kids. It's obvious to me he loves Kandi and is a serious family man. #RHOA Those comments of Marlo's about @Todd167 were seriously unfair and disrespectful. Its been 9 years of marriage and 2 kids. It's obvious to me he loves Kandi and is a serious family man. #RHOA

Lana Kain @lanakain2122 Also, Marlo is just not a happy woman. Like I’m getting bipolar vibes. I mean the way she comes for the women straight out the gate hitting below the belt out of nowhere is just insane! I use to like Marlo in small doses. But I’m starting to realize she’s a hateful person! #RHOA Also, Marlo is just not a happy woman. Like I’m getting bipolar vibes. I mean the way she comes for the women straight out the gate hitting below the belt out of nowhere is just insane! I use to like Marlo in small doses. But I’m starting to realize she’s a hateful person! #RHOA

Mac @mac325328 Man. @Kandi said she wasn’t Michelle Obama. When @iheartMarlo went low Kandi should’ve gone low. Marlo is so disgustingly jealous because Kandi has everything she wants - a mother’s love, a devoted husband, beautiful kids, real fame & accomplishments, opportunities outside #RHOA Man. @Kandi said she wasn’t Michelle Obama. When @iheartMarlo went low Kandi should’ve gone low. Marlo is so disgustingly jealous because Kandi has everything she wants - a mother’s love, a devoted husband, beautiful kids, real fame & accomplishments, opportunities outside #RHOA

nisha_bradshaw @nisha_bradshaw Take Marlo’s peach away!Marlo is so jealous of Kenya and kandi it’s annoying #RHOA Take Marlo’s peach away!Marlo is so jealous of Kenya and kandi it’s annoying #RHOA

destiny alexander @DessyAlexanderr I’m GLAD Kandi spoke up because I’m getting sick of her Marlo is giving MISERABLE this episodeI’m GLAD Kandi spoke up because I’m getting sick of her #RHOA Marlo is giving MISERABLE this episode 😒 I’m GLAD Kandi spoke up because I’m getting sick of her #RHOA https://t.co/bIO9B8B6Zm

Marlo went on to claim that Kandi was only known in Atlanta and not famous anywhere else. This didn't sit well with Kandi, who then claimed that she was known worldwide. Other ladies were quick to support Kandi in their confessionals, claiming that Kandi's work was known all over the world.

RHOA airs every Sunday night at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

