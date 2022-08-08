"Ralph is a sketchy husband": RHOA fans shocked after Drew's husband reveals he's writing a book about step-parenting

RHOA returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Sunday night.
Prior to their trip to Jamaica, Drew and her husband Ralph Pittman sat down to have a conversation, during which the latter revealed that he was going to write a book on step-parenting. This news confused both Drew and viewers of the show.
Episode 13 of RHOA, titled A Rum Punch to the Gut, featured Drew opening up about how Ralph told her mother that he spoke to Josiah's biological father about adopting him. But since he did not agree, Ralph decided to leave it be.
Now, his decision to write a book on step-parenting and including her son in it without even telling her has left Drew shocked and confused. She added that she didn't know why he changed his mind or why he kept going back and forth. She claimed it was heartbreaking.
What didn't sit well with fans was not just the fact that Ralph suddenly threw a bomb at Drew with the news about his book. It was also the fact that despite knowing his wife was not 100% behind the idea, he wanted her to write the foreword for the book and co-sign it. Apart from that, the RHOA star's husband also didn't want to let his wife in on the information that would be included in the book.
Drew was confused about what exactly Ralph was going to write. She was also worried about how she would be portrayed in it. With so many questions in her mind, and still processing the news, she told Ralph that she couldn't write the foreword until and unless she was 100% behind it, which at the moment she wasn't.
Fans who witnessed the entire exchange between Drew and her husband, took to social media to share their opinions.
Fans taken aback with Ralph's news about his book on step-parenting in RHOA Episode 13
Taking to Twitter, fans deemed Ralph to be "shady" for wanting to write a book about Drew's son. Some fans also claimed he was being disrespectful because he didn't want to tell his wife exactly what he was writing in his book. A few also hinted that he was writing the book to make a profit from it.
Here's more information on what happened between Ralph and Drew this week in RHOA
When Drew asked Ralph what made him change his mind, he said,
"I don't care if Ricky is a part of his life or not. I'm here."
Drew shared that she just needed to process the news and reflect on it a bit. Ralph replied to his wife by saying that she just needed to follow his lead and he'll make sure that her son is good.
The RHOA star and her husband then met up with his publisher. Drew told her husband's publisher that although she was excited about the book, she was still worried about it because she didn't know about it initially and it included her son, which made it all the more worrying for her.
