"Ralph is a sketchy husband": RHOA fans shocked after Drew's husband reveals he's writing a book about step-parenting

RHOA returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Sunday night.

Prior to their trip to Jamaica, Drew and her husband Ralph Pittman sat down to have a conversation, during which the latter revealed that he was going to write a book on step-parenting. This news confused both Drew and viewers of the show.

RyeBread @BitchesloveRy Ralph is a sketchy husband 🤔 l wouldn’t listen to a word he has to say! #RHOA Ralph is a sketchy husband 🤔 l wouldn’t listen to a word he has to say! #RHOA

Episode 13 of RHOA, titled A Rum Punch to the Gut, featured Drew opening up about how Ralph told her mother that he spoke to Josiah's biological father about adopting him. But since he did not agree, Ralph decided to leave it be.

Now, his decision to write a book on step-parenting and including her son in it without even telling her has left Drew shocked and confused. She added that she didn't know why he changed his mind or why he kept going back and forth. She claimed it was heartbreaking.

The Third King @thirdking0208



How do you write a book about raising a child that's not yours, but you don't want to talk to said child's mother about the concept?



He's trifling, frfr.

#RHOA Ralph's thinking is so warped, bruh.How do you write a book about raising a child that's not yours, but you don't want to talk to said child's mother about the concept?He's trifling, frfr. Ralph's thinking is so warped, bruh. How do you write a book about raising a child that's not yours, but you don't want to talk to said child's mother about the concept? He's trifling, frfr. #RHOA https://t.co/TjEdyklTJU

What didn't sit well with fans was not just the fact that Ralph suddenly threw a bomb at Drew with the news about his book. It was also the fact that despite knowing his wife was not 100% behind the idea, he wanted her to write the foreword for the book and co-sign it. Apart from that, the RHOA star's husband also didn't want to let his wife in on the information that would be included in the book.

Drew was confused about what exactly Ralph was going to write. She was also worried about how she would be portrayed in it. With so many questions in her mind, and still processing the news, she told Ralph that she couldn't write the foreword until and unless she was 100% behind it, which at the moment she wasn't.

TV Deets @tvdeets Ralph is coming off worse and worse the more we see of him. #RHOA Ralph is coming off worse and worse the more we see of him. #RHOA https://t.co/rHnYcjS4AK

Fans who witnessed the entire exchange between Drew and her husband, took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans taken aback with Ralph's news about his book on step-parenting in RHOA Episode 13

Taking to Twitter, fans deemed Ralph to be "shady" for wanting to write a book about Drew's son. Some fans also claimed he was being disrespectful because he didn't want to tell his wife exactly what he was writing in his book. A few also hinted that he was writing the book to make a profit from it.

Celestial Spirit 🖤🇺🇦 🍜 🐰 @Supernalwings Wow Drew's shady husband Ralph is writing about her son and making money off being a stepdad. The fact he wanting Drew to write a forward for the book and cosigning something she never wrote is insane. #RHOA Wow Drew's shady husband Ralph is writing about her son and making money off being a stepdad. The fact he wanting Drew to write a forward for the book and cosigning something she never wrote is insane. #RHOA https://t.co/u4jsJcsvO7

Lucii Almeida💫 @AlmeidaLucii #rhoa Ralph wanting to profit off Drew’s son but not include her in it or her blessing about it is wild. He slow low key ? Or just wild disrespectful ? twitter.com/mrhudson201/st… #rhoa Ralph wanting to profit off Drew’s son but not include her in it or her blessing about it is wild. He slow low key ? Or just wild disrespectful ? twitter.com/mrhudson201/st…

Imma BFD @ImmaBFD

They really have to stop showing their marriage How is Ralph writing a book about them and their child and excluding DrewThey really have to stop showing their marriage #RHOA How is Ralph writing a book about them and their child and excluding DrewThey really have to stop showing their marriage #RHOA

R&Gee(Q) @whoisgeeq Wait so Ralph done wrote a whole book & won’t let Drew read nan page??????? #RHOA Wait so Ralph done wrote a whole book & won’t let Drew read nan page??????? #RHOA https://t.co/UXUKZK1fA9

TVWithJRenee @SayMyJRenee Ralph be tryin it…he is a master manipulator. He won’t even tell Drew what’s in this book, but wants her to write the foreword. Book could be fulla bullshit…what she look like writing an intro? A damn fool, that’s what. #RHOA Ralph be tryin it…he is a master manipulator. He won’t even tell Drew what’s in this book, but wants her to write the foreword. Book could be fulla bullshit…what she look like writing an intro? A damn fool, that’s what. #RHOA

Carbi B @mingfire So Ralph writing a book about being a step parent to her child and she didn't even know about the book at first. Jesus. #rhoa So Ralph writing a book about being a step parent to her child and she didn't even know about the book at first. Jesus. #rhoa

Black GRL Magic 🖤🦄✨ @_bymyownrules_ So Ralph can tell the group what the book is about BUT not his wife who asked him prior #RHOA So Ralph can tell the group what the book is about BUT not his wife who asked him prior #RHOA https://t.co/fI5Q5Smpmp

Lashanda Walker @majesticbeauty5 How is Drew writing a foreword for a book about HER child Ralph isn't claiming for whatever bogus reason he giving AND she's not even allowed to read the book beforehand. Ralph you tripping down bout 3 flights of stairs with this one boo #RHOA How is Drew writing a foreword for a book about HER child Ralph isn't claiming for whatever bogus reason he giving AND she's not even allowed to read the book beforehand. Ralph you tripping down bout 3 flights of stairs with this one boo #RHOA https://t.co/QNmb1IrKR5

Sho @4realsho not Ralph done hid the book & everything in it from his wife at 1st, but now want her to write the foreword 🙄🙄 #RHOA not Ralph done hid the book & everything in it from his wife at 1st, but now want her to write the foreword 🙄🙄 #RHOA https://t.co/ENTOqAc2Pc

Essence Gant @EssenceGant How Ralph writing a book that so directly involves Drew’s son but he won’t tell Drew what it’s about? #RHOA How Ralph writing a book that so directly involves Drew’s son but he won’t tell Drew what it’s about? #RHOA

Here's more information on what happened between Ralph and Drew this week in RHOA

When Drew asked Ralph what made him change his mind, he said,

"I don't care if Ricky is a part of his life or not. I'm here."

Drew shared that she just needed to process the news and reflect on it a bit. Ralph replied to his wife by saying that she just needed to follow his lead and he'll make sure that her son is good.

S.Fox @StephenNYMonsr Ralph writing a book about Drew’s child with her having no knowledge of what’s in the book. He don’t even want to adopt the child but he wants to profit off him. #RHOA Ralph writing a book about Drew’s child with her having no knowledge of what’s in the book. He don’t even want to adopt the child but he wants to profit off him. #RHOA https://t.co/7xyMpj8oSV

The RHOA star and her husband then met up with his publisher. Drew told her husband's publisher that although she was excited about the book, she was still worried about it because she didn't know about it initially and it included her son, which made it all the more worrying for her.

RHOA airs every Sunday night at 8 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

