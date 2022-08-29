"Sheree is so messy": Fans condemn the RHOA star after she stirs drama between Sanya and Kenya

Bravo's RHOA returned for yet another intense and dramatic episode on Sunday, August 28, 2022. This week, Sanya and Sheree decided to visit Drew after her surgery. While they were there, Sheree opened up about how Kenya was furious with the way Ross came for the both of them during the trip.

Sheree told Sanya that Kenya had called Ross "aggressive." This led Sanya to call up Kenya and confront her.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to call Sheree out for her messy behavior.

Life of Pargo @lifeofpargo Sheree is soo messy to the point that it’s not even entertaining. It’s soo childish. Why tell Sanya what Kenya said about Ross after they’ve already made up. #RHOA why can’t we see Sheree build genuine friendships? Is she capable? Sheree is soo messy to the point that it’s not even entertaining. It’s soo childish. Why tell Sanya what Kenya said about Ross after they’ve already made up. #RHOA why can’t we see Sheree build genuine friendships? Is she capable?

Episode 16 of RHOA, titled It's Expensive to be She, featured a whole lot of drama, the most prominent among them being Sheree sparking trouble between Sanya and Kenya despite the already strained relations between the two.

How did Sheree stir the pot between Sanya and Kenya in RHOA?

When Sheree and Sanya went to visit Drew after her injury, the RHOA star was shocked to see that they were the first two to visit her after their trip to Jamaica. Since Drew missed the last dinner in Jamaica, she asked the ladies to fill her in on what happened.

Rachel. @_loveRachel_ Drew tryna heal up & relax & can’t even do that in peace cause Sanya & Sheree going on about irrelevant mess w/ Kenya. #RHOA Drew tryna heal up & relax & can’t even do that in peace cause Sanya & Sheree going on about irrelevant mess w/ Kenya. #RHOA

During their final dinner in Jamaica, Kenya and Sanya had a heated argument but later made amends. Sanya then jokingly told Drew that despite everything that went down, Kenya ate her up during that argument.

Sheree told Sanya that at times, they will have to give Kenya due credit, because if they don't, she will continue to go on. Sanya added that in her mind she was winning, but she was unable to put her thoughts into words.

Instead of quitting ahead and not stirring any further drama, Sheree went on to tell Sanya what Kenya told her. The RHOA star told Sanya,

"You know she felt a way about Ross. She felt like he was a little aggressive with a group of women when he was defending you."

Sanya was furious to hear what Sheree told her and retorted by saying:

"She wish she had a man that would stand up for her. How about that? She's never experienced a love like that before. And my husband, when he felt like I was being attacked or he felt like it wasn't fair, yes he stood up for me. He wasn't trying to offend anybody."

Sanya immediately called up Kenya to confront her about the situation. Despite getting yelled at by Sanya, the following day, Kenya went on to go help Sheree choose models for her 'She by Sheree' event.

👸🏾♌️ @dadriptherapist When this season ends I promise I don’t wanna hear shit about She By Sheree ever AGAIN. We are TIRED. #RHOA When this season ends I promise I don’t wanna hear shit about She By Sheree ever AGAIN. We are TIRED. #RHOA

Fans who witnessed this took to social media to slam Sheree for her messy behavior.

Fans slam Sheree for being messy and stirring drama in RHOA

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Sheree was being messy. Some added that she didn't need to tell Sanya what Kenya had said. Some also called her out for seeking help from Kenya for her event even after she had ratted her out to Sanya.

JE NE PARLES PAS ANGLAIS FRERE. @PasParles I hope Kenya finally sees that Sheree is no friend of hers & Sanya w her non existent beef just need to get tf on if she wanna be friend w the other one just do that, pick a side & stick w it no need to be creating beefs that are not there #RHOA I hope Kenya finally sees that Sheree is no friend of hers & Sanya w her non existent beef just need to get tf on if she wanna be friend w the other one just do that, pick a side & stick w it no need to be creating beefs that are not there #RHOA https://t.co/XLEd9iHDoT

Ren @Rhorennn Sheree flip flops all the damn time….. #RHOA like why would you tell Sanya like that and Sanya looking for a moment calling Kenya like stfu Sheree flip flops all the damn time….. #RHOA like why would you tell Sanya like that and Sanya looking for a moment calling Kenya like stfu https://t.co/9itkPLVwjQ

👸🏾 @wiggybaby_ Lmaoooooo not Sanya calling Kenya immediately after Sheree told Sanya what Kenya said lol #RHOA Lmaoooooo not Sanya calling Kenya immediately after Sheree told Sanya what Kenya said lol #RHOA

Moira Rose, J.D. @mychericeamour_ Sheree was sitting there shocked that SANYA called Kenya right then and there #RHOA Sheree was sitting there shocked that SANYA called Kenya right then and there #RHOA

alkaline wrist 💧 @Laxuspov



And Sheree I hope Kenya gathers you at this point. Sanya you knew better to wait until you hung up to say "bye bitch". Wack and corny asf.And Sheree I hope Kenya gathers you at this point. #RHOA Sanya you knew better to wait until you hung up to say "bye bitch". Wack and corny asf.And Sheree I hope Kenya gathers you at this point. #RHOA

ᑲᥙggᥡ 𝗍һᥱ 𝖿іᥒᥱssᥱ g᥆ძ @Aphrodisiaddic . #RHOA Sheree told Sanya everything Kenya said & yall thought she WASN'T gone come in the scene being shady? Sheree told Sanya everything Kenya said & yall thought she WASN'T gone come in the scene being shady? 😭😂. #RHOA

llenl @danel07721 Sheree hasn’t uplifted, defended, supported or have Kenya’s back all season! But Kenya continues to help sheree & call her her friend! Seems like she’s more Marlo and Sanya’s friend than Kenya’s! #RHOA Sheree hasn’t uplifted, defended, supported or have Kenya’s back all season! But Kenya continues to help sheree & call her her friend! Seems like she’s more Marlo and Sanya’s friend than Kenya’s! #RHOA

Gabriella @xoxoItsGabby Sheree is so damn fake. She went from talking shit to Sanya about Kenya to needing Kenya to help her with casting in less then 5 mins #RHOA Sheree is so damn fake. She went from talking shit to Sanya about Kenya to needing Kenya to help her with casting in less then 5 mins #RHOA

Ma’am @BBHMM2022 The thing that kills me is that sheree is trying to get sanya to go after Kenya when Kenya is genuinely trying to help her get shebyneveready #RHOA The thing that kills me is that sheree is trying to get sanya to go after Kenya when Kenya is genuinely trying to help her get shebyneveready #RHOA

barbara morris @BarbaraBann1366 #RHOA Sheree is too comfortable with starting mess. Sanya calling Kenya to say "Sheree said" did not disturb her at all. #RHOA Sheree is too comfortable with starting mess. Sanya calling Kenya to say "Sheree said" did not disturb her at all.😂😂

RHOA airs every Sunday night at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

