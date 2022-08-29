"Sheree is so messy": Fans condemn the RHOA star after she stirs drama between Sanya and Kenya

Bravo's RHOA returned for yet another intense and dramatic episode on Sunday, August 28, 2022. This week, Sanya and Sheree decided to visit Drew after her surgery. While they were there, Sheree opened up about how Kenya was furious with the way Ross came for the both of them during the trip.
Sheree told Sanya that Kenya had called Ross "aggressive." This led Sanya to call up Kenya and confront her.
Fans who watched the episode took to social media to call Sheree out for her messy behavior.
Episode 16 of RHOA, titled It's Expensive to be She, featured a whole lot of drama, the most prominent among them being Sheree sparking trouble between Sanya and Kenya despite the already strained relations between the two.
How did Sheree stir the pot between Sanya and Kenya in RHOA?
When Sheree and Sanya went to visit Drew after her injury, the RHOA star was shocked to see that they were the first two to visit her after their trip to Jamaica. Since Drew missed the last dinner in Jamaica, she asked the ladies to fill her in on what happened.
During their final dinner in Jamaica, Kenya and Sanya had a heated argument but later made amends. Sanya then jokingly told Drew that despite everything that went down, Kenya ate her up during that argument.
Sheree told Sanya that at times, they will have to give Kenya due credit, because if they don't, she will continue to go on. Sanya added that in her mind she was winning, but she was unable to put her thoughts into words.
Instead of quitting ahead and not stirring any further drama, Sheree went on to tell Sanya what Kenya told her. The RHOA star told Sanya,
"You know she felt a way about Ross. She felt like he was a little aggressive with a group of women when he was defending you."
Sanya was furious to hear what Sheree told her and retorted by saying:
"She wish she had a man that would stand up for her. How about that? She's never experienced a love like that before. And my husband, when he felt like I was being attacked or he felt like it wasn't fair, yes he stood up for me. He wasn't trying to offend anybody."
Sanya immediately called up Kenya to confront her about the situation. Despite getting yelled at by Sanya, the following day, Kenya went on to go help Sheree choose models for her 'She by Sheree' event.
Fans who witnessed this took to social media to slam Sheree for her messy behavior.
Fans slam Sheree for being messy and stirring drama in RHOA
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Sheree was being messy. Some added that she didn't need to tell Sanya what Kenya had said. Some also called her out for seeking help from Kenya for her event even after she had ratted her out to Sanya.
