"Sheree is a fraud": Why are RHOA fans slamming Sheree in Season 14 Reunion? 

Bravo's RHOA returned for an all-new episode on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Titled Reunion Part 1, Episode 18 of RHOA upped the ante with intense confrontations and truth bombs that fans didn't expect.

Ever since the series premiered with Season 14, the topic of Sheree not paying the people who work for her has often been brought to light. Even during the season finale of RHOA, Drew Sidora opened up about how Sheree hadn't paid her for the surprise party they threw for Marlo and Kenya.

Now, back again during Sunday night's reunion, a fan asked Sheree if the rumors of her not paying her bill were true. When Sheree responded by saying that she only paid people if she liked their work, fans on social media slammed the reality TV star.

Read on to learn more about what happened during the reunion episode of RHOA Season 14.

RHOA Reunion: Sheree admits to not paying people if she didn't like their service

During the reunion episode, when Sheree was asked whether her projects were delayed because the rumors of her not paying people were true, she replied by saying:

"Because greatness takes time. I work at my own pace. I don't have to rush, I don't have to prove anything to anyone. My main focus are my kids, and my family. I'm not on anybody's timeline."

Andy was quick to counter Sheree with another question. He asked the RHOA star if her family was the cause behind her not paying people. But in response, Sheree quipped that she paid everybody that needed to be paid. At this point, Drew jumped in and pointed out that Sheree was yet to pay her for the birthday party.

When Andy asked Sheree what she meant by paying only those people who needed to be paid, the RHOA star said that only paid people if she was satisfied with their work. She added:

"It depends on what it is. Say for instance, we all got these dresses made. Marlo made a comment last night. You said, 'I'm not paying her the rest.' I said, 'So, it makes sense when you say somebody did some work for you, but they did a horrible job'."

Kenya didn't like Sheree's statement. She told Sheree:

"If you're not satisfied, it doesn't absolve you from paying people though. So, when you contract some for services, if you're not satisfied with those services, It doesn't absolve you from paything them. So you just pay them and just don't use them again."

Fans didn't like Sheree claiming that she only paid people if she felt like they needed it. Many viewers took to social media to share their opinions on her statement.

Fans condemn Sheree and deem her a "fraud"

Taking to Twitter, many fans called Sheree "a fraud" for not paying the people she owed money to. A few added that she was delusional and claimed that she "can't math."

Check out some of the reactions below:

lanie @anibeanz Sheree is such a damn fraud im sorry #RHOA Sheree is such a damn fraud im sorry #RHOA

Mihrimah| FS |XANAXED ALIEN SUPERSTAR 🪬🤲 @Mihrimah_FS #rhoa Can someone keep that clip of Sheree trying to justify not paying people?? Cause them courts and creditors will find thee very interesting Can someone keep that clip of Sheree trying to justify not paying people?? Cause them courts and creditors will find thee very interesting 👀#rhoa https://t.co/flpREYM06M

tulip @floralqueen753 Kenya trying to explain to Sheree how to pay her bills…..that’s math Sheree can’t math #rhoa #rhoa reunion Kenya trying to explain to Sheree how to pay her bills…..that’s math Sheree can’t math #rhoa #rhoareunion https://t.co/XewEltPN24

Saadiah McIntosh @SaadiahBMac #RHOA Sheree admitting to being a cheapskate haha Sheree admitting to being a cheapskate haha 😂 #RHOA

@SummerLove @SummerL72633285 So, according to Sheree - as long as you “aren’t satisfied” with the service, you don’t have to pay the bill. She seems to have a reputation for not being satisfied a lot. Heads up Atlanta vendors! Get that check up front. #RHOA So, according to Sheree - as long as you “aren’t satisfied” with the service, you don’t have to pay the bill. She seems to have a reputation for not being satisfied a lot. Heads up Atlanta vendors! Get that check up front. #RHOA

Tai @Smile_Its_Tai

WTF🤔

#RHOA Whew Sheree admits that she doesn't pay ppl. Kenya had to explain that you still should and just don't use them (I'll add or refer them)WTF🤔 #RHOA Reunion Whew Sheree admits that she doesn't pay ppl. Kenya had to explain that you still should and just don't use them (I'll add or refer them) WTF🤔 #RHOA #RHOAReunion https://t.co/gakOQwwCgM

RHOA will return next Sunday night at 8 pm ET for part 2 of its reunion only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal