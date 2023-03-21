“Obviously it happened”: Tamar Braxton claims RHOA couple Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker threatened her

RHOA star Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker’s behavior has been called into question once again. This time it was Tamar Braxton, Big Brother celebrity and singer, who revealed that the couple had threatened her.

The singer had previously claimed that someone from the Bravo show had threatened her but hadn't given up Kandi's name until now. She made the claim while on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and even took to Instagram to reiterate that it had happened.

The caption of her post read:

"I’m DONE talking about it. Obviously it happened. kandi wants to deflect and condone her man’s behavior by calling me a “victim”(smh)….it’s abusive and disrespectful and it’s NEVER OK FOR A MAN TO STEP TO A WOMAN!!!"

It is worth noting that no other details of the threat were provided at the time of writing this article.

Tamar Braxton opens up about RHOA star Kandi Burruss threatening her

During a recent episode of Andy Cohen's show, Tamar Braxton was asked about the RHOA star she has beef with and who threatened her with her husband. The host of Watch What Happens Live stated that people previously thought it was Eva, but Tamar confirmed that she was not talking about Eva Marcille.

She further said that it really happened and that she wasn't lying or looking for any attention or drama. Braxton added that “that s***” really did happen and it was not cute.” The talk show host asked if this person was a full housewife and the singer stated that confirmed that she was.

When asked if it was RHOA star Kandi Burruss, the singer took a sip of her drink and smiled at the camera. The host said that he thought that the two “mended” ways after Big Brother and Tamar said that she thought so too and had no idea.

Braxton took to Instagram to reiterate that she had been threatened and that she didn't care what fans said. The caption of her post also added:

"I spy with my little eye the TRUTH."

A Twitter user took to the platform to post a screen recording of Tamar going live on Instagram as she narrated what went down between the two during a concert in 2022. During the clip, Tamar stated that on the day of the concert, she went to hug the RHOA cast member who said to her:

"I ain’t f****** with you."

Tamar states that she thought that Kandi was joking. However, when she realized that the reality star was serious, she asked her what happened. In response, Kandi allegedly said something about what she said with Carlos King.

Burruss stated on the Haus of Aaron podcast in September 2022 that Carlos King wanted to make a biopic about Xscape without her or the group’s knowledge. Xscape is a girl group founded by Burrus, Tamika Cottle, LaTocha Scott, Tamera Coggins-Wynn, and Tamika Scott in 1991.

During her appearance on the podcast, Kandi said that her main issue with Carlos was that he stole her group's life story and told it to TV One. According to her, it was an unforgivable act.

The RHOA star added that King had been working with them throughout the season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. The season wrapped in November and in December, Kandi said that while talking to a friend of hers who is a director, she said that they should do a film about the group's life. That was when the director told her that someone had already done it.

Aaron @thehausofaaron Kandi Burruss claims Carlos King stole Xscape’s life story. #RHOA Kandi Burruss claims Carlos King stole Xscape’s life story. #RHOA https://t.co/jL1RdCGOoK

Defending King on Dish Nation Braxton said that Kandi's allegations were "off in the deep" and that she didn't agree with the latter calling King a thief.

Fans chime in on the Kandi-Tamar feud on Twitter

Several users took to Twitter to give their two cents about the feud and Tamar’s recent WWHL appearance. While some said that she "cried wolf," others said that she was "nuts."

Social media users called out Tamar Braxton for her IG live (Image via Twitter/@Bayladybug)

While some users did state that the two had mended things after Big Brother, others said that Tamar decided to insert herself in the drama between King and Kandi.

Episodes of RHOA and SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B can be streamed on Bravo.

