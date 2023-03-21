Who is Todd Tucker? Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss drama explained

Sparks are flying between Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton, as their feud comes to light in a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. During the show, Braxton slyly confirmed rumors of a longstanding dispute with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

Tamar Braxton confirmed that her December 2022 Instagram post where she alleged that an RHOA star “threatened” her was aimed at Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker. While answering a fan question, she explained the whole situation and said:

"It really did happen, I'm not lying. Like, I'm not looking for attention or drama or anything like that, but that sh*t really happened, it was not cute."

The host, Andy Cohen, then guessed if Tamar was talking about Eva Marcille or Drew Sidora, which Braxton denied. The host then talked about how he doesn’t think that the name in Tamar’s head was Kandi’s. Tamar then smiled at the camera, took a sip of her drink, and told the host:

“I'll tell you the story later.”

However, the whole fiasco did not just end there, as she later made another Instagram post for the couple on March 20, 2023, where she claimed that Kandi wanted to “deflect and condone her man’s behavior."

Tamar Estine✨ @TamarBraxtonHer twitter.com/thegamutt/stat… TheGamuttBlog @TheGamutt Ooowee @TamarBraxtonHer dropping bombs about @Kandi on #WWHL Ooowee @TamarBraxtonHer dropping bombs about @Kandi on #WWHL https://t.co/MtCxppuovH Before y’all start.. I left the situation alone. but the fact is kandi &Todd wanted to fight me!! Periodt!! There was witnesses and Jr came to the next show to check Todd and she nor he won’t address it cause how do u defend that? The facts are the facts tho. I’m off it #changed Before y’all start.. I left the situation alone. but the fact is kandi &Todd wanted to fight me!! Periodt!! There was witnesses and Jr came to the next show to check Todd and she nor he won’t address it cause how do u defend that? The facts are the facts tho. I’m off it #changed twitter.com/thegamutt/stat…

Todd Tucker is a reality star and the husband of Kandi Burrus. He has also appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Apart from this, he has also worked as a production manager on Season 25: Oprah Behind the Scene.

How did the feud between Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss start?

The alleged feud between the duo started in October 2022, when Burruss claimed on a podcast that the former RHOA producer Carlos King attempted to make a biopic about her band Xscape without her knowledge.

While King did not speak out on the accusations, Tamar Braxton who performed with Burruss and Xscape previously defended Carlos King on Dish Nation and claimed that the accusations made by Burruss are untrue.

But things took a dramatic turn in December when Tamar Braxton took to social media to claim that she had been threatened by a "peach emoji" and her partner. While she didn't name names, she made it clear and said:

"It's BEEF and it's a REAL BEEF cause yo HUSBAND stepped to me! Periodt!"

TheShadeRoom @TheShadeRoom :(@kandiburrussfanpage ) Kandi Burruss denies claims that her husband, Todd Tucker, threatened Tamar Braxton Kandi did confirm words were exchanged between her and Tamar!:(@kandiburrussfanpage ) Kandi Burruss denies claims that her husband, Todd Tucker, threatened Tamar Braxton Kandi did confirm words were exchanged between her and Tamar! 📹:(@kandiburrussfanpage ) https://t.co/w2iC0KVrdN

The duo, Burruss and Tamar Braxton, also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother. However, at the time, they claimed to have resolved their issues out. But, as of this writing, nothing seems to be cleared or mended between Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss.

At the moment, neither Kandi nor her husband Todd have responded to the situation or the allegations.

All you should know about Todd Tucker

Todd Tucker, who is 49 years old, is a popular producer, production manager, actor, and social media personality. He became famous after appearing on the TV series, Real Housewives. Furthermore, he is also the husband of popular actress and TV personality, Kandi Burruss. The couple has been together since 2011, and they tied the knot in 2014.

Talking about Todd Tucker’s career, he has worked on many TV shows as a producer and a production manager. He is known for his work in Run’s House, Heart of the City, Monster Mutt, etc. At the same time, he also has a YouTube channel, where he often uploads videos with his family.

Born and brought up in Georgia, his net worth is somewhere around $7 million, as all of his ventures together contribute to his fortune.

