What is Tamar Braxton’s net worth? Fortune explored ahead of her appearance in Queens Court

Queens Court is set to feature this week. The show will follow three queens on a quest to find someone suitable to be their king. One of the stars slated to appear on the show is singer, actress, and reality television personality Tamar Braxton. According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Braxtons’ founding member’s current net worth is $3 million.

American TV personality Evelyn Lozada and R&B singer Nivea will join Tamar as fellow queens, and they will be joined by 21 suitors. The power celebrity couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete will serve as hosts. Deadline stated that the couple will be guiding the queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while they develop a sisterhood, supporting each other on their quests to find a “King fit for a Queen.”

Queens Court star Tamar Braxton released her solo album in 2000

The Queens Court cast member was born in Maryland in 1977 and is the youngest daughter of Michael and Evelyn Braxton. The 45-year-old has five siblings and they all sang in the church choir where their father was the pastor.

The sisters signed their first record deal in 1989 with Arista Records and by 1990, they released their first single, Good Life, when Tamar Braxton was only 13 years old. Since the age difference caused problems with marketing, the label dropped The Braxtons. However, the following year, a producer heard the elder Toni singing and introduced the group to L.A. Reid and Babyface Edmonds.

They signed Toni and the Braxton sisters were chosen as backup singers, leading to the release of an album in 1996. However, afterwards, the Queens Court star branched out on her own and released her solo album in 2000. But due to the unsuccessful nature of her album, her label, DreamWorks, dropped her as a client. Ten years later, she was signed by Universal Records and appeared in Tiny and Toya the same year.

Since then, the singer has appeared on numerous shows, including her family’s reality show Braxton Family Values in 2011 before getting her own spin-off, Tamar & Vincent, the following year on WE TV.

In 2013, she released her second and third albums, Love and War and Winter Loversland, followed by launching a ready-to-wear clothing and shoe line, Tamar Collection, the following year. In 2015, she competed in Dancing with the Stars alongside Valentin Chmerkovskiy and finished in fifth place. This was followed by her albums, Calling All Lovers and Bluebird of Happiness, before she appeared in and won Celebrity Big Brother in 2019.

Other reality TV shows that the Queens Court cast member appeared in include To Catch a Beautician, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, and more.

In 2013, the reality star and her second husband, Vincent Herbert, purchased a property in Calabasas, California for $10.5 million. However, when they tried selling the property five years later for $15,995 million, they failed. Eventually, they sold it for $9.25, took a loss, and narrowly avoided foreclosure. The couple has since separated, and Tamar currently rents a luxury condo in Beverly Hills for $15,000 per month.

Tune in on Thursday, March 16, to watch the season premiere of Queens Court on Peacock.

