What is Evelyn Lozada’s net worth? The reality TV star is all set to find love on Queens Court

The premiere of Queens Court is just a few days away and it promises love, romance, and a journey towards true connection. Queens Court, which focuses on three single women seeking their ideal partners, will premiere on Thursday, March 16, 2023, on Peacock.

The three women seeking love are Grammy-nominated R&B star Tamar Braxton, reality TV star Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea, the Don't Mess with My Man singer. The series will showcase Evelyn Lozada and the other two women looking for their happily ever afters.

The reality star, whose net worth is $4 million, has also appeared in the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson's ex-wife Evelyn Lozada will appear in Queen's Court

Evelyn Lozada began her career as a secretary to an entertainment attorney before becoming the co-owner of Dulce. Located in Florida, Dulce was a shoe boutique.

The actress appeared in all seven seasons of Basketball Wives. A former fiancee of NBA star Antoine Walker, she is also ex-married to footballer Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. In 2012, she married Johnson, but they split up the same year.

She has appeared on a number of reality television shows in her career, including Iyanla: Fix My Life, Ev and Ocho, Livin' Lozada, The Mo'Nique Show, Big Morning Buzz Live, The Insider, Today, and many others.

Additionally, her first novel, The Wives Association: Inner Circle, published in 2012 made quite an impression on the writing world. She followed this with her second novel, The Perfect Date, in 2019 and then her third novel, The Wrong Mr. Darcy, in 2020.

With her television career and entrepreneurial endeavors, she has amassed quite an empire and according to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is $4 million.

Queens Court will have 21 suitors for the three leading ladies

Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, retired NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, will be hosting the show, as seen in the official trailer that was released on February 13, 2023. The story of their relationship will serve as an inspiration for the Queens on the show.

Holly and Rodney got married on June 10, 1995, and have had a pretty strong marriage since then.

According to the description of the Queens Court's, the couple will guide the Queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful suitors. Meanwhile, the three women will develop a sisterhood as "they support each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen."

The women will have 21 potential matches at the beginning of the show, and the women can be seen sharing their opinions in the trailer.

In the Queens Court trailer clip, Lozada explains:

"As individual women, all of us have experienced very public relationships."

In response, Braxton added:

"It's really hard for me to let my guard down, but it's kind of time to take the bricks down."

The description of Queens Court reads:

"Love and happiness aren't always a guarantee. For many women in the public eye, finding a man who can handle her success, fame and fortune can make things even more complicated."

It will be revealed at the end of the show whether or not the queens find their true love. The premiere of Queens Court can be seen on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes