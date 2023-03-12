Rodney and Holly Robinson’s net worth: Couple’s fortune explored as they are set to host Queens Court

Queens Court is set to air on Peacock this Thursday, March 16, 2023. The show will feature reality television queens who have made a name and a reputation for themselves as they find a king to match up to them. Set to serve as co-hosts in the upcoming series are Rodney and Holly Robinson, the famous couple who will help Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea find an ideal match.

The synopsis of the show, as released by TV Fanatic, states:

"Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete host the 10-episode series, guiding the Queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while the Queens develop a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen."

Individually, the hosts have made quite a name for themselves, Holly Robison’s net worth currently stands at $4 million, while the net worth of her husband, Rodney Peete, stands at $5.5 million.

Holly Robinson and Rodney Peete, the power couple of Queens Court, got married in 1995

Holly Robinson

Being an American actress, singer, and presenter, Holly Elizabeth Robinson was born on September 18, 1964, in Mount Airy in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Queens Court host started acting at the age of five when she appeared in the pilot episode of Sesame Street, which aired on November 10, 1969.

Robinson started working in the late 1980s. She starred in Howard the Duck in 1986, which was followed by her appearance in 21 Jump Street (1987) as Officer Judy Offs. The actress was on the show until 1991 and appeared in 102 episodes. She also appeared as Diana Ross in The Jacksons: An American Dream in 1992 and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, where she was on the show until 1997.

Apart from that, the actress has also appeared in various acting roles such as The Young and the Restless, Mike & Molly, Angel of Christmas, Chicago Fire, For Peete’s Sake, Meet the Peetes, Morning Show Mystery, and more. As is evident, her time in the entertainment industry has largely contributed to her current net worth of $4 million.

Aside from acting, the host of Queen’s Court has contributed to a number of books as an author, including My Brother Charlie, Get Your Own Damn Beer, I’m Watching the Game!: A Woman’s Guide to Loving Pro Football, and more.

The Queen's Court host co-founded the HollyRod foundation with her husband after her father was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Rodney Peete

The former NFL player and American football quarterback retired in 2004. The Queens Court host was born in Mesa, Arizona, on March 16, 1966. He attended Sahuaro High School in Tucson before transferring to Shawnee Mission South High School in Kansas.

During his time in school, the Queens Court host was named the Arizona High School Player of the Year. He then went on to attend the Univerisity of South California, where he was the first player to win the Johnny Unitas Award. The upcoming Queens Court host was drafted by the Oakland Athletic and Detroit Tigers. Although he did not have an outstanding NFL career, he was in the league for 16 seasons.

The two co-hosts got married in 1995 and have four kids together. Their child, Rodney Jr., has autism and opened up about it in a conversation with Men’s Health in 2011. Since Peete retired from professional football, the co-host of the Peacock show has hosted The Best Damn Sports Show Period on ESPN. His time on TV and his time as a former athlete contributes to his current net worth of $5.5 million.

In 2022, one of the couple's properties was featured in a YouTube video by The Real Estate Insider. The video claimed that the property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms, costing $3,776,000. It is allegedly being rented for $18,000 a month.

Tune in on Peacock this Thursday to watch the season premiere of Queens Court.

