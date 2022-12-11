Peacock’s Baking It season 2 release date and air time

Holiday special Baking It is coming to the screens once again. The second season of Peacock’s baking competition will air on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 3:01 am ET. Amy Poehler will host the second season of the show alongside her old SNL castmate Maya Rudolph.

The baking competition is inspired by the holiday season, where teams of home bakers create delicious festive treats to impress the judging panel of real-life grandmothers. The winner of the show will receive a $50,000 prize and the title of "Best in Dough.” The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Baking It season 2 premieres December 12 on Peacock, with a new batch of bakers competing in teams in a series of captivating challenges hilariously designed by Maya and Amy themselves. These challenges will test the competitors across a variety of bakes for the chance to win some serious money and the adoration of the beloved Baking It judges, a panel of opinionated grandmothers!”

Amy Poehler to replace Andy Samberg as host in Baking It

This is the first time that Emmy winners Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph are hosting Baking It together. They have previously hosted various other shows together, including SNL, Wine Country, and Sisters.

In the five-episode series, Amy replaces fellow SNL alum and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg. Samberg hosted the first season of the show with Maya Rudolph.

Contestants who will try to impress the four real-life baking grandmothers in season 2 are Keith Holland, Corey Holland, Reema Patel, Ravi Patel, Allen Speigner, Matthew Bardoner, Sharon "Sevn" Strickland, Shemara "Kandyy" Pittman, Madison "Maddie" Howton, April Howton, Sydney Brasuell, Jenna Brasuell, Agnes Tamburello Molina, Yuki Burton, Omonivie "Omo" Agboghidi, and George Molina.

Aside from baking impressive cakes, season 2 participants will face tasks "filled with explosions, implements of destruction, smashing cakes, and more.”

Grandmas Harriet "Nana" Robin, Anne "Grandma" Leonhard, Norma "Bubbe" Zager, and Sherri "Gigi" Williams will be on the judging table.

Speaking about the new season of the baking competition, Amy and Maya said in a statement:

“This season’s coziest cooking competition is Baking It Season 2!. This season has everything: The Grannies, crafty bakes, goofy songs about butter, cash prizes, BFFs, family, and did we mention butter? And to make it even more exciting, we’ll be hosting this season together!”

A holiday special

Additionally, a special holiday episode of Baking It will air December 12 at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC. This special holiday episode will be different from the usual one.

In the holiday special, Maya and Amy will invite their friends to “cele-bake” the holidays and raise money for their charities. As per the official description:

“Maya and Amy invite their famous friends to ‘cele-bake’ the holidays in a friendly competition to raise some dough for their favorite charities.”

Celebrities who will compete in the holiday special are Kristen Bell (The People We Hate at the Wedding), Fred Armisen (Big Mouth), Nicole Richie (Cursed Friends), and JB Smoove (Blockbuster).

The show is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. Amy, Maya, Pip Wells, Nicolle Yaron, Kate Arend, and Dave Becky serve as executive producers of the show.

Tune in on Monday on Peacock to watch the new season of Baking It.

