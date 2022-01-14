What relation is Prince Andrew to the Queen? Duke of York stripped of royal patronages amid ongoing Epstein scandal

The Duke of York, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s third child and second son, has been stripped of his royal patronages and military affiliations due to his alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The decision arrived after New York Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected the Duke’s request to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him. The latter previously sued the Prince for assaulting her when she was 17 under the direction of Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Following the latest ruling, nearly 150 veterans of the Royal Army, Navy, and Air Force wrote a letter requesting the Queen to strip her son of titles and ranks. The letter read:

“Officers of the British armed forces must adhere to the very highest standards of probity, honesty and honourable conduct. These are standards which Prince Andrew has fallen well short of… We are therefore asking that you take immediate steps to strip Prince Andrew of all his military ranks and titles and, if necessary, that he be dishonourably discharged.”

On Thursday, January 13, 2022, Buckingham Palace released an official statement announcing that the decision was made by the Queen, who reportedly broke the news to her son in private:

“With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

It has been mentioned that the Duke can no longer use His Royal Highness title “in any official capacity.” Prince Andrew has previously denied all allegations made against him by Giuffre. He is currently preparing to fight the lawsuit as a general citizen.

A look into Prince Andrew’s alleged role in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Prince Andrew reportedly met Epstein in the 1990s (Image via Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Prince Andrew and financier Epstein reportedly met in 1999 after being introduced by Ghislaine Maxwell. Though the extent of their friendship mostly remained out of the spotlight, the men were spotted together in Central Park in 2010.

Nearly two years before the sighting, Epstein pled guilty to a felony charge involving a minor and served 13 months in prison. The Duke of York later said he stayed at several properties belonging to Epstein, including his New York home, but only saw him once or twice a year.

In December 2014, lawyers Bradley J. Edwards and Paul G. Cassell filed a lawsuit in a Florida court claiming that Prince Andrew was one of the many prominent figures who engaged with Epstein trafficking victim Giuffre when she was a minor.

In 2015, Buckingham Palace denied the allegations made against the Queen’s second son:

"Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue."

In 2019, Epstein was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking a minor and one count of conspiracy to commit trafficking. The financier pled not guilty to the charges but was denied bail. He was later found dead inside his cell at the Manhattan Jail, and his death was ruled a suicide.

Following his death, Epstein’s connections with some royals and political figures came to light. Meanwhile, a 2010 video of Prince Andrew inside Epstein’s New York residence surfaced online.

In response, Buckingham Palace issued a statement mentioning that the Duke of York was “appalled” by Epstein’s crimes and regretted his past connection with the convict:

“The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes. His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being, and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent.”

In August 2019, Prince Andrew appeared in a BBC Newsnight interview and acknowledged his connections with Epstein for the first time in public. However, the royal mentioned that he did not regret meeting the accused in the past:

"The people that I met and the opportunities that I was given to learn either by him or because of him were actually very useful."

Meanwhile, he also denied having any connection to Giuffre and refuted all claims made by the victim. The interview was largely criticized in public and led to Prince Andrew stepping down from his duties:

"I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

The Duke then expressed disappointment at his past association with Epstein and sympathized with his victims:

"I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure."

In August 2021, Giuffre filed a fresh lawsuit against Prince Andrew and accused him of alleged abuse and emotional distress. The woman alleged that she had three encounters with the Prince, and Epstein paid her $15000 for the same.

In October 2021, the Duke of York’s legal team stated that he "unequivocally denies Giuffre's false allegations." He even denied meeting Giuffre in person and said the alleged old photo of the duo was falsely edited.

Defendants also argued that a 2008 civil settlement between Giuffre and Epstein barred the former from suing any second or third party who allegedly abused her in relation to Epstein.

On January 12, 2022, Judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed The Duke’s request to dismiss the case and permitted the lawsuit to move forward. Both parties involved in the lawsuit are expected to provide statements and undergo cross-examination.

In the wake of the legal controversy, Prince Andrew’s royal patronages and military affiliations have been returned to his mother, Her Majesty the Queen. However, the Queen reportedly remains close to her son despite the official decisions.

