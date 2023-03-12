Meet the cast of Queens Court 2023

Peacock's newest reality dating show, Queens Court, is set to premiere on the channel on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The series will feature three popular reality stars - Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea - looking for love and a potential partner to spend the rest of their lives with. All 10 episodes of the reality dating series will premiere on the same day.

Queens Court will be hosted by actress Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, retired NFL quarterback, Rodney Peete. The longtime married couple will be seen guiding the three ladies on their journey.

The three cast members are established names in the industry, having appeared on several reality shows over the years. They will be seen dating prospective bachelors who they think can fit well into their lives.

Queens Court cast members are popular reality TV stars

Queens Court will see three popular reality TV stars, Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea, try and establish a connection and find love with 21 eligible suitors.

The ladies will test their physical and emotional compatibility with the bachelors and see who can be the best fit and adapt to their glamorous lives and the nature of being in the public eye.

1) Evelyn Lozada

Evelyn is a reality TV star and entrepreneur, best known for appearing on the hit reality show Basketball Wives from 2010-2021. She also appeared on her own show, Livin’ Lozada in 2015.

In 2012, she married Cincinnati Bengals star Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson. However, the marriage didn't last long after he was reportedly arrested on an alleged domestic battery charge.

The Queens Court cast member is also an established author and has written several books, including The Wives Association: Inner Circle (2012), The Perfect Date (2019), and creator of Healthy Boricua (A Puerto Rican Lifestyle Guide to Healthy Living).

Evelyn lives in Los Angeles and has two children - Shaniece Hairston and Carl Leo Crawford.

2) Tamar Braxton

Tamar Braxton is a Grammy-nominated R&B star and is the youngest of seven siblings in her family. One of her sisters is renowned American singer-songwriter Toni Braxton.

Tamar has established herself as a successful reality TV star and has appeared in several shows, including Braxton Family Values with her family for seven seasons.

The Queens Court castmate was married to music producer Vincent Herbert for over nine years but they eventually separated. She also filmed Tamar & Vince with her ex-husband, and the duo share a son Logan. Tamar was also crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother season 2.

The reality star was also in a relationship with financial advisor David Adefeso in 2020, but it didn't end well. Tamar also dated an Atlanta businessman in 2022 as per Yahoo, but she reportedly split up with him as well. She has also hosted several talk shows, including The Real and Dish Nation.

3) Nivea

Like her fellow castmate Tamar Braxton, even Nivea is a Grammy-nominated R&B singer. She has established herself as a renowned artist and debuted in the industry with Mystikal's #1 2001 hit Danger (Been So Long).

She was signed to Jive Records and released her debut single Don't Mess With The Radio. While it didn't work, the records reintroduced the singer with her second single, Don't Mess With My Man.

The Queens Court cast member received a Grammy nomination for her second single in 2003 for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

She was previously married to record producer Terius “The Dream” Nash, however, the pair divorced in 2007. She then reconciled with her ex-boyfriend and rapper Lil Wayne but their relationship didn't work out. She has three children with the producer and one with the rapper.

Nivea released her latest single Virginia in January 2022 and also appeared on the reality TV series BET Presents: The Encore in 2021.

According to its official description, Queens Court hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete will be “guiding the Queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while the Queens develop a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen.”

Don't forget to catch the premiere of Queens Court on Thursday, March 16, 2023, on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes