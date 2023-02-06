List of Grammys Beyoncé has won

Iconic pop star Beyoncé has won a total of 32 Grammy awards and received 88 Grammy nominations overall. At the 2023 Grammy awards, the singer received a staggering nine nominations and broke several records.

Queen Bey received a standing ovation and massive applause at the event and she got emotional as she took to the stage to express her gratitude in an emotional speech.

She said (obtained via Grammy Awards):

''I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m just trying to receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny, who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre.''

Prior to the 2023 Grammy awards, Beyonce was already the most-awarded female artist in history, with 28 wins. She's currently tied with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in the history of the Grammys.

That said, let's take a look at a complete list of Beyonce's Grammy wins over the years.

Complete list of Beyoncé Grammy Award wins

Beyoncé's 2023 Grammy wins include Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance, Best Dance/Electronic Recording Break My Soul, Best Traditional R&B Performance for Plastic Off the Sofa, and Best R&B Song for Cuff It.

Here's the list of Grammys wins prior to Sunday's event:

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal - Say My Name

Best R&B Song - Say My Name

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal - Survivor

Best Contemporary R&B Album - Dangerously in Love

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals - The Closer I Get To You (with Luther Vandross)

Best R&B Song - Crazy in Love (feat. Jay-Z)

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration - Crazy in Love (feat. Jay-Z)

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance - Dangerously in Love 2

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals - So Amazing (With Stevie Wonder)

Best Contemporary R&B Album - B'Day

Best Contemporary R&B Album - I Am... Sasha Fierce

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance - Halo

Song of the Year - Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)

Best R&B Song - Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance - Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance - At Last

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance - Love on Top

Best Surround Sound Album - Beyoncé

Best Urban Contemporary Album - Beyoncé

Best R&B Performance - Drunk in Love (Feat. Jay-Z)

Best R&B Song - Drunk in Love (Feat. Jay-Z)

Best Urban Contemporary Album - Lemonade

Best Music Video - Formation

Best Urban Contemporary Album - Everything Is Love

Best Music Film - Homecoming

Best R&B Performance - Black Parade

Best Rap Performance - Savage (remix) (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

Best Rap Song - Savage (remix) (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

Best Music Video - Brown Skin Girl (Beyoncé, Saint Jhn and Wizkid featuring Blue Ivy Carter)

The iconic singer beat legendary Hungarian-British classical musician George Solti - who won a total of 31 Grammys - to become the most-awarded artist in Grammy history. Apart from the aforementioned award wins, three of her nominations are still pending.

You can watch the 2023 Grammy Awards on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes