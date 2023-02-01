How to watch Grammy 2023? Streaming details, air time, host and nominations list

The 65th annual GRAMMY Awards will be telecast live on CBS on Sunday (February 5) from 8 pm - 11:30 pm EST. It can also be streamed on Paramount+.

The show will be hosted by comedian and former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah and will air live from Los Angeles. While the presenters are yet to be announced, it has been confirmed that there will be performances from Lizzo, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, and more.

When it comes to nominations, Beyoncé is in the lead with nine nominations for her seventh studio album Renaissance, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each. With a career total of 88 nominations, Beyoncé tied with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

The likes of Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Adele, ABBA, and Harry Styles are competing in major Grammy categories like Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Here's the entire nomination list for GRAMMY 2023:

GRAMMY 2023 nomination list

Listing the entire nomination list would be a monumental task, so let's check out the GRAMMY nominations from some of the major categories.

1. Record of the Year

Awarded to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s), and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

Don't Shut Me Down by ABBA

Easy On Me by Adele

BREAK MY SOUL by Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous by Mary J. Blige

You And Me On The Rock by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Woman by Doja Cat

Bad Habit by Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5 by Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time by Lizzo

As It Was by Harry Styles

2. Album of the Year

Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s), and Mastering Engineer(s).

Voyage by ABBA

30 by Adele

Un verano sin ti by Bad Bunny

Renaissance by Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous by Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres by Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar

Special by Lizzo

Harry's House by Harry Styles

3. Song of the Year

"ABCDEFU"

Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)

"About Damn Time"

Lizzo, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version)"

Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Swift)

"As It Was"

Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Styles)

"Bad Habit"

Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Lacy)

"Break My Soul"

Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Easy on Me"

Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

"God Did"

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

"The Heart Part 5"

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Lamar)

"Just Like That"

Bonnie Raitt, songwriters (Raitt)

4. Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi and JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

