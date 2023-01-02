"Like Jeffrey Dahmer releasing a Cajun style cookbook": Chrisean Rock gospel music announcement sparks hilarious memefest

Hip hop musician Chrisean Rock teased a gospel song that is set to come out in the new year, claiming that it was inspired by her first words as a baby. She took to Instagram to share the news of the release but was met with bleak responses.

Netizens tried to rip apart the Crazy In Love reality star by claiming that the release of a gospel song was very out of character for the image and personality she had created in the public eye. The song will hold some bases in hip hop but will be entirely centered on her love for God.

Chrisean Rock with her beau and fellow rapper Blueface (Image via Getty Images/Unknown)

The Twitterverse is rife with insults toward the singer. The Be Easy rapper HotRod took to his Twitter account @officialhotrod, to slight Chrisean by comparing her to the infamous Milwaukee-based serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. In a Tweet, HotRod added a gif of Evan Peters, who played Dahmer in the 2022 Netflix series, and wrote:

"Chrisean Rock releasing gospel music is like Jeffrey Dahmer releasing a cajun style cookbook"

Netizens rip apart Chrisean Rock as she announces release of gospel music

On January 1, 2023, rapper Chrisean Rock took to Instagram to tell her 2.3 million followers that she will be dropping gospel music this year. Chrisean has made headlines on multiple occasions, including her relationship with rapper Blueface. She is also a former track star, having run for Santa Monica college in California.

Her Instagram post featured a video of herself enjoying her new song, as she joined it with the word 'Hallelujah.' She even claimed that Hallelujah was her first word as a baby, which inspired her to write this track.

She captioned the post:

"Fun fact : my first word was hallelujah n made a gospel song called hallelujah ✝️. In Jesus name this year 2023 with be nothing but abundance and more Love MORE LIFE Amen."

Several netizens took to the comments section and Twitter to share their views on the rapper dropping gospel music, using the language they know best - memes.

Many think that Chrisean Rock should not be creating gospel music as she is best known as a reality TV star and a social media star.

There have been several clips on TikTok that see the Baltimore-based rapper showing off her love for gospel music. Videos of her singing gospel songs and spending time with her boyfriend Blueface have been seen plenty of times, but netizens still think it is out of character for her to release such a track.

The rapper is yet to reveal the release details of her song Hallelujah, and there have been no comments from her or her representatives as of now.

