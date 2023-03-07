Top Chef season 20 release date and time on Bravo

Top Chef is set to return to screens with another season this week. The upcoming season will feature chefs who have previously appeared in the cooking competition. Known as an All-Stars season, it will take place in London with “16 of the greatest competitors from Top Chef iterations around the globe.”

Bravo’s press release reads:

"With national pride and the title of World All-Stars on the line, the chefs are at the top of their game as they compete on a global stage. They have access to the finest U.K. ingredients as they showcase their culinary skills, diverse roots, and international influences in a series of high-pressure challenges."

Tune in on Thursday, March 9, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Top Chef season 20.

All about Top Chef season 20 ahead of its season premiere

The upcoming season of Top Chef will feature some of the greatest chefs to have appeared on the show and all its regional spin-offs in the past.

Throughout the competition, contestants will face a variety of challenges, such as planning a picnic at Highclere Castle and competing in cook-offs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The contestants will make their way to iconic locations where they will be tested on their skills and talent.

The press release further states:

"This season’s Restaurant Wars also continues to up the ante when Michelin-starred Chef Clare Smyth hands over her restaurant and staff so that each team can deliver a meal worthy of a star."

Unknown to the fact that a secret critic will be joining the panel, the Top Chef season 20 contestants must compete in “the fastest Elimination Challenge” in the history of the series and cook Indian food for their host, Padma Lakshmi, and the judges to make it to the finale, which will be filmed in Paris.

The winner of the upcoming season will receive a grand prize of $250,000, be featured in Food and Wine magazine, and will make an appearance at the annual Food and Wine Classic in Aspen.

Top Chef season 20 will bring back Last Chance Kitchen with Tom Colicchio for the 12th time in the series' history. With the twist, the eliminated contestants have one last chance to cook against each other in order to make their way back into the competition.

The All-Stars set to compete in season 20 include:

Samuel Albert (winner, France, Season 10)

Luciana Berry (winner, Brazil, Season 2)

Sara Bradley (finalist, Season 16: Kentucky)

Dawn Burrell (finalist, Season 18: Portland)

Ali Ghzawi (winner, Season 3: Lebanon)

Tom Goetter (finalist, Germany, Season 1)

Nicole Gomes (winner, Canada, Season 5: All-Stars)

Victoire Gouloubi (finalist, Italy, Season 2)

Charbel Hayek (winner, Middle East & North Africa, Season 5: Saudi Arabia)

Buddha Lo (winner, Season 19: Houston)

Dale MacKay (winner, Canada, Season 1)

May Phattanant Thongthong (finalist, Thailand, Season 1)

Begoña Rodrigo (winner, Spain, Season 1)

Gabriel Rodriguez (winner, Mexico, Season 2)

Amar Santana (finalist, Season 13: California)

Sylvia Stachyra (winner, Poland, Season 7)

