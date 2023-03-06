Meet the contestants of Top Chef season 20

Top Chef is set to premiere a brand new season on Bravo in less than a week. The upcoming season will introduce All-Stars competing against each other for a chance at winning the title in London.

Viewers will be taken on a culinary adventure in London. Top Chef season 20 will premiere with its pilot episode on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at its regularly scheduled time at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT only on Bravo. The network claims that this is an entire season of supersized episodes.

Hosted by Padma Lakshmi, the official synopsis for the new season reads:

"With national pride and the title of World All-Stars on the line, the chefs are at the top of their game as they compete on a global stage. They have access to the finest UK ingredients as they showcase their culinary skills, diverse roots and international influences in a series of high-pressure challenges."

It continues:

"From prepping a picnic at Highclere Castle to going head-to-head at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the chefs will compete in iconic locations throughout London and the surrounding areas. These highly decorated chefs will put their spin on iconic British staples from Beef Wellington and biscuits to pub food and afternoon tea."

The chef who emerges as the winner will not only walk away with the title of Top Chef World All-Star but also take home a massive prize of $250,000.

The upcoming season will have chefs from across the world competing to win the coveted title.

The All-Star contestants competing on Top Chef season 20 come from across the globe

As the cooking reality show nears its airing date, viewers are excited to see the chefs battling it out in London. From France to the Middle East and even Germany, the competition has contestants coming in from everywhere.

1) Samuel Albert

Samuel hails from Soucelles, France. He is currently the executive chef and owner of Les Petits Prés in Angers, a restaurant based out of his family’s house. He previously won season 10 of the French spinoff of the cooking series.

2) Luciana Berry

Luciana was originally from Brazil but moved to London in 2004 to pursue her education in engineering. She currently manages her own private catering company called Catering on the Hill, and has her very own cooking sauce brand called BerryBartt. Luciana is the winner of Top Chef Brazil, season 2.

3) Sara Bradley

Sara learned to cook from her grandmother and mother. She was a finalist on season 16 of the Kentucky spin-off of the famous series.

Originally from Kentucky, Sara is currently the chef and proprietor of a unique Southern-inspired restaurant and bourbon bar in Paducah, Kentucky called Freight House.

4) Dawn Burrell

Dawn Burrell was one of the finalists in season 18 of the Portland spinoff of the cooking competition.

She is an Olympian who competed in the 2000 Olympics. However, she traded that in to become a chef. Dawn found her love for food when she traveled the world with the USA Track & Field team.

5) Ali Ghzawi

Ali Ghzawi was the winner of the Middle East and North Africa: Lebanon season three spin-off.

He is currently the chef and owner of Alee, an upscale Middle Eastern restaurant that represents the background, roots, and culture of the Middle East and Jordan.

6) Tom Goetter

Tom is originally from Mainz, Germany. He completed his training at Hyatt Hotels in Mainz, and then went on to study at the Steinberger Academy in southern Germany. He graduated with honors with Masters in Culinary Arts. He was a finalist in Top Chef Germany, season one.

7) Nicole Gomes

Nicole Gomes hails from British Columbia, Canada. She is currently the chef, co-founder, and owner of Cluck ‘N’ Cleaver, a chicken corner located in Calgary, Canada, that is operated by Nicole and her sister Francine. Nicole was the winner of Top Chef Canada All-Stars season five.

8) Victoire Gouloubi

Victorie is a private chef who is originally from the Republic of the Congo, who moved to Italy to study law. After finding her passion for food, she switched careers. She was a finalist in Top Chef Italy, season two.

9) Charbel Hayek

Charbel originally hails from Beirut, Lebanon. He found his passion for cooking at a young age. He pursued his education in culinary arts at the French School of Excellence. He was the winner of Top Chef Middle East & North Africa: Saudi Arabia season five.

10) Buddha Lo

Born and raised in Australia, Buddha is currently the executive chef of Marky’s Caviar/Huso restaurant located in New York City. He was the winner of Top Chef: Houston, season 19.

11) Dale MacKay

Dale hails from Canada and has always had a passion for cooking. He has traveled across the world and has followed through Gordon Ramsay's and Daniel Boulud's restaurants for a decade. He was the winner of Top Chef Canada, season one.

12) May Phattanant Thongthong

Originally from Thailand, May is currently the executive chef and co-partner at a restaurant called MAZE Dining. The restaurant was voted one of the Top 20 Bangkok restaurants in 2020 and 2021 by W magazine. May was a finalist in Top Chef Thailand, season one.

13) Begoña Rodrigo

Begoña Rodrigo hails from Valencia, Spain, and is currently the Executive Chef and Owner of La Salita, a Michelin-starred restaurant located in Valencia. She was the winner of Top Chef Spain, season one.

14) Gabriel Rodriguez

Hailing from Mexico, Gabriel Rodriguez worked his way in the kitchen. He started off as a dishwasher at Pujol, a popular restaurant. He is now a private chef and was the winner of Top Chef Mexico, season two.

15) Amar Santana

Hailing from the Dominican Republic, Amar is currently the executive chef and owner of Broadway by Amar Santana, located in Laguna Beach, and Vaca in Costa Mesa, California. He was a finalist in Top Chef: California, season 13.

16) Sylwia Stachyra

Sylwia was born and raised in Poland, and currently has her own cooking school and consultancy known as CookShe. She was the winner of Top Chef Poland, season seven.

The show will premiere only on Bravoon Thursday, March 9, 2023. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

