Who was eliminated on Next Level Chef Season 2 Episode 4? Challenges, misses, and more explored

Popular reality cooking series Next Level Chef Season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It featured the remaining contestants participating in an interesting challenge and delivered their best skills to impress judges and viewers and keep themselves safe. While some managed to create impressive dishes, others failed to make their mark.

On this week's episode of Next Level Chef, Mark from team Gordon and Chris from team Richard headed into elimination where they had to cook dumplings. By the end of the round, the mentors decided to eliminate Mark, making him the fourth contestant to leave the competition.

The hit Fox series has kept viewers hooked to their TV screens every week. Fans have also picked out their favorites and have been rooting for them.

The contestants have been divided into three teams and guided by legendary chefs in the form of mentors - chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Nyesha Arrington, and chef Richard Blais. Based on last week's performance, the winning team cooks on the top floor and the losing team cooks in the basement with the least ingredients.

What transpired on this week's episode of Next Level Chef?

Tonight's episode of Next Level Chef began with the mentors welcoming the contestants for a brand new day and another themed challenge. After Darryl was eliminated last week, team Richard cooked in the basement, team Gordon cooked in the middle and with Nuri's win, team Nyesha cooked on the top floor.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Rice Guys Finish Last, reads:

"The chefs are challenged to make a next-level Chinese-inspired dish."

For the main challenge on Next Level Chef, the contestants had to cook an elevated level chinese dish. They had only a few seconds to pick their ingredients from the elevator. While the top floor chefs could easily access many ingredients, the basement could only get whatever was left.

Viewers were also introduced to many chefs, including Omi, Pilar, Chris, and Matt, who each shared their stories of making it in the culinary world.

The cheftestants quickly got to cooking but encountered several issues along the way. Cassie and Chris forgot to get protein from the elevator, but the former lucked out when she grabbed a fish that had fallen to the floor. Vinny also struggled to cook his rice, which left him flustered until the last minute. Shay threw his finished dish onto the platform as a last-minute save.

The Next Level Chef mentors then began to taste all of the dishes. Chefs Cassie, Pilar, Omi, Preston, Tucker, Tini, Mehreen and many other chefs received a lot of praise for their dishes. They were, however, left unimpressed with Mark, Matt and Shay's dishes. After much deliberation, they crowned Pilar the winner, which meant that team Nyesha was safe from elimination.

While Gordon chose Mark for the elimination round, Richard chose Matt. The latter, however, used his immunity pin he won previously to save himself. Richard then decided to put Chris against Mark in the final elimination round.

This week's elimination round on Next Level Chef saw the contestants making their own versions of international dumplings. After a blind tasting, Gordon and Richard claimed Chris' dish was cooked beautifully but was a little bland. While Mark's dish was termed "wholesome." In the end, the mentors decided to eliminate Mark as his dish had large pieces of onions and a bit of water had seeped in.

This means that next week's episode will have team Nyesha cooking on the top floor once again, team Richard in the middle and team Gordon in the basement for the very first time.

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has been an interesting watch so far. In the coming weeks, the contestants will have to perform in even tougher challenges to earn their win and keep themselves from elimination. Viewers will have to tune in to see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Next Level Chef next Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

