Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 1 Episode 8 release date and air time on FOX

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is set to air a brand new episode on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode will see the remaining celebrity contestants compete in a series of challenges that will test them to their limits as they survive training with DS agents and endure a 10-day stay at a boot camp with poor conditions, improper sleep, and rigorous activities.

Episode 8 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will witness some of the most difficult challenges yet. The contestants will have to push through to survive the remaining days at camp while supporting each other throughout the journey. It will be interesting to see who moves forward and successfully completes the training in a physically and mentally challenging environment.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Sixteen household names arrive in the desert, about to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. There are no votes and no eliminations - just survival."

What to expect from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 1 Episode 8?

This week's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will have the training agents test the contestants' patience, grit, determination, and courage in the challenges and confessionals. Throughout the season, many celebrities have reached their breaking point and chosen to withdraw voluntarily, with only six deciding to fight it out.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Courage, reads:

"The recruits find themselves back in the water with one of the most physically challenging tests thus far; as the group forms a deep emotional bond with one another, one recruit has a shocking exit."

According to the show's social media pages, Episode 8 is "one of the most emotional episodes." The contestants will be tested on their emotional stamina alongside water-based challenges, which will test their endurance to participate further in training.

A preview clip shared by the show on social media describes a lot of drama and emotions in the upcoming episode. Jason Fox, one of the trainers on the show, said in a confessional:

"Life in Special Forces can be dangerous, and that's why you have to write the death letter."

Since the first episode of the reality challenge show, celebrities have been made aware of the dangers, difficulties, and risks involved with participating in the show. They have even been informed that they could lose their lives whilst undertaking certain activities. However, most contestants overcame their fear and anxiety to complete the tasks successfully.

This time, however, they will face their worst fear - death. Contestants will be asked to write a "death letter" that can reach their families if a mishap occurs while filming. Although it isn't plausible, considering it's a reality show, the participants were seen writing letters and reading them aloud while breaking down in tears.

The six remaining Special Forces contestants include NFL athlete Danny Amendola, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, veteran basketball player Dwight Howard, actor and model Gus Kenworthy, Olympic soccer player Carli Lloyd, and MLB star Mike Piazza.

Mike was close to taking a voluntary withdrawal last time after failing in the challenge and felt like he was being a hindrance to his fellow contestants. However, he pushed through.

This week's episode of Special Forces will also see contestants in a water-based challenge where they must jump into the water from a boat and climb up a helicopter with a rope, according to the preview clips. The clip also teased a contestant's exit after the DS agents were seen arranging for an ambulance.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test has been an interesting watch. With the season inching closer to its end, only six celebrity contestants remain as they struggle to survive the training. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see who makes it to the end and who leaves.

Don't forget to tune in to the brand-new episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes