Meet the cast of FOX’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is set to feature challenges that are used as part of the actual Special Forces training and selection process. The Fox show will put 16 celebrities to the test as they take on some of the hardest challenges in the world.

Fox’s press release reads:

"Sixteen household names arrive in the desert, about to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. There are no votes and no eliminations - just survival."

Remi Adeleke @RemiAdeleke Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test | January 4th, 2023 Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test | January 4th, 2023 https://t.co/qtc9YbBLVI

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will premiere on Wednesday, January 4, at 8 pm ET with a two-hour special segment. Episodes of the show will air at 9 pm ET the following week.

Meet the celebrities set to appear in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Reality Club FOX @RealityClubFOX Catch the premiere of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test January 4 on NEVER underestimate the blonde hair.Catch the premiere of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test January 4 on @FOXTV NEVER underestimate the blonde hair. 👊 Catch the premiere of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test January 4 on @FOXTV! https://t.co/Jw1D7Hc968

16 celebrities are set to take on one of the toughest challenges in the world, where there will be no vote-outs or eliminations. The only way through in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is through, or well, giving up.

Read ahead to find out who will be a part of Fox’s upcoming Boot Camp.

Danny Amendola

Danny Amendola @DannyAmendola Wouldn’t have it any other way. Wouldn’t have it any other way. https://t.co/DbU0Ubrgkf

The former NFL athlete is known for his leadership skills and his consistency. The wide receiver was born in 1985 and started playing football as a collegiate player for Texas Tech. He was later signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He played for the St. Louis Rams, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans. As part of New England, he won two Super Bowl titles in 2014 and 2016. He is set to star as himself in the upcoming movie Eighty for Brady. He is now ready to appear on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Mel B

The pop singer and a former member of Spice Girls is set to participate in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. The entertainer, actress, and author reunited with the girl band in 2019 for a tour, which became the most successful music tour that year.

Her book, Brutally Honest, was published in 2018 and the same year she was made the Patron of Women’s Aid. The singer worked with the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, to help her work on a parliamentary bill designed to aid victims.

Hannah Brown

The reality star, former pageant queen and best-selling author was born and raised in Tuscaloosa, AL, and won the title of Miss Alabama USA in 2018. Hannah spoke to HollywoodLife about being on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and said that her fans will be able to see her in a different light.

She said:

"It was such a transformative show. Every person that was a part of it learned something about themselves in these extreme moments that you can’t really experience in any other way."

Tyler Florence

The TV chef is an alumnus of the College of Culinary Arts in Charleston, South Carolina, campus of Johnson and Wales University. He has appeared in several shows, including the Emmy-nominated Tyler’s Ultimate and The Great Food Truck Race. As an author, he has written 16 cookbooks and is a two-time nominee for the James Beard Award for Best Chef West Coast.

Kate Gosselin

The American TV personality and best-selling author gained fame with Jon and Kate Plus 8 followed by her appearance on Kate Plus 8. The mother of twins and sextuplets has written three books, two of which were New York best-sellers.

Dwight Howard

The veteran basketball player is currently entering his 19th season in the NBA and has become a champion with LA Lakers. The upcoming Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test cast member was the first player in NBA history to earn the honor of Defensive Player of the Year for three seasons in a row.

Montell Jordan

The musician’s first song, This is How We Do It in 1995 was at the top of Hot 100 list for seven weeks and on the R&B charts for eight. He has spent almost two decades in the music industry, releasing eight studio albums, 14 singles, and two gospel projects, and has sold more than 10 million records worldwide. The musician is now ready to appear on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Gus Kenworthy

The British-American actor, model, and advocate is known for being one of the best park skiers with podium finishes of all three types. He won a silver medal for the USA at the Sochi Olympic Games in 2014 and was on the cover of ESPN magazine the following year as the first openly queer professional athlete.

Nastia Liukin

The gymnast, who won five medals at the Olympic Games in Beijing, is a USA Gymnastics Hall of Famer as well as the United States Olympic Hall of Famer. After dominating the sports world, she moved on to become the lead female gymnastics analyst with NBC Olympics. She is also the founder of one of the most well-known gymnastics events, The Nastia Liukin Cup.

Carli Lloyd

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup Champion is a former American soccer player who played for the Women’s National Soccer Team for 17 years. She was the recipient of FIFA World Player of the Year in 2015. Carli was the first player in FIFA’s Women’s World Cup to score three consecutive goals in a World Cup Final in 2015 and ended her career with 135 goals in 316 games.

Beverley Mitchell

The actress, who played Lucy Camden in 7th Heaven is set to appear on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Along with the hit series, she has appeared in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Melrose Place, Quantum Leap, and Baywatch.

Kenya Moore

The reality star from RHOA is set to appear in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. She has appeared on several different shows, including Dancing with the Stars and was one of the housewives to have appeared in Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season 1.

Mike Piazza

The Hall of Fame catcher has played 16 seasons in the MLB and was a part of both the Mets and the Dodgers. He is a 12-time All-Star and 10-time Silver Slugger Award winner. Mike has a total of 427 home runs, which is the most home runs by a catcher in MLB history.

Dr. Drew Pinsky

Dr. Drew is known for being a beacon of truth, integrity, fairness, and common sense and has made a name for himself on television and on the radio and is now ready to appear on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. The addiction specialist and broadcaster is known for examining any issue while being practical and uses scientific evidence and pragmatism as part of his approach.

Anthony Scaramucci

The founder of SkyBridge Capital and former White House Communications Director is set to appear on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Anthony has written five books, The Little Book of Hedge Funds, Goodbye Gordan Gekko, Hopping Over the Rabbit Hole, Trump: The Blue-Collar President, and The Genius of Algorand: Technical Elegance and the DeFi Revolution.

Jamie Lynn Spears

The award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, wife, and mother made her TV debut at the age of 9 with All That is set to appear on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. She then appeared as Zoey in Zoey 101 for four years before taking time off at the age of 16 when she got pregnant. She returned in 2014 with her first EP and went on to collaborate with Jenna Kramer on I Got The Boy.

All these celebrities are set to appear in Special Force: World’s Toughest Test on Fox, starting January 4, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes