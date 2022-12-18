“I don’t know if she’d be alive”: Jamie Spears breaks silence on Britney Spears conservatorship

American singer Britney Spears' father, Jamie, broke his silence on his daughter's now-ended 13-year conservatorship.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, published on December 17, Jamie Spears, 70, defended his actions while Britney was in conservatorship under his supervision. He stated that his actions at the time of conservatorship were necessary to save Britney's life, adding that he not only saved her bond but also kept her relationship tight with her teen sons, Preston and Jayden.

“Not everybody’s going to agree with me. It’s been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don’t know if she’d be alive. I don’t.”

Britney Spears' conservatorship ended on November 12, 2021. The Gimme More singer had appeared in court and claimed that the conservatorship was abusive.

Britney Spears' father is not in contact with her

In the same interview with the Daily Mail, Jaime said that his actions during Britney Spears' conservatorship were necessary and that he is not “going to paint no pretty pictures.”

“For protecting her, and also protecting the kids, conservatorship was a great tool. Without it, I don’t think she would have got the kids back.”

Britney was married to dancer Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. The two share two kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, who live with their father and have chosen to keep their distance from the singer.

The Womanizer singer was put under conservatorship after her controversial public behavior raised eyebrows. Britney came under the radar for shaving her hair off, hitting a photographer's car with an umbrella, and her drug abuse history. Her conservatorship was made permanent in 2007 and was split into two parts - estate and finances, and entertainment business decisions, both of which Jamie handled.

In the same interview, Jamie revealed that he is not in touch with the pop star and discussed how he misses his grandkids because they shared a close bond with each other.

“I miss my two boys really, really bad. They were around that age where you could start having a good time with them. But they were developing a mind of their own. God makes things happen for a reason. I don’t know what that reason is but it’s been a tough three years without them. The family’s a mess. All we can do is keep praying.”

Jamie stated that his bond with Federline gave Britney Spears's kids a "sense of peace, and of protection," adding that it was they who raised Sean and Jayden.

“I didn’t make any decisions on my own – the team of people were me and my associate, and Kevin. We could all take the kids to the doctor, and to school. At that time Kevin had a lot going on. And the conservatorship made sure the boys never left that house without security. They didn’t go to school one day without lunch.”

Ever since her conservatorship ended, Britney Spears has kept her distance from her father, mother, and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. She has publicly called them out on social media for their behavior towards her during the conservatorship.

Furthermore, she tried to mend her bond with her sons, but they are purposely avoiding her because of her controversial social media pictures.

