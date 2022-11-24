"No way she's 31": Photos of Jamie Lynn Spears now on set of Special Forces takes the internet by surprise

Jamie Lynn Spears seems to have shocked the internet. Pop star Britney Spears' younger sister is now a part of the uncoming reality show Special Forces: The Ultimate Test in a bid to prove to everyone that she is more than just someone's sister.

However, after images from the trailer were released, netizens were surprised to see "Baby" Spears. At 31, Jamie Lynn is nine years younger than Britney and people seem to think that she could pass off as her sister's mother, and several Twitter users took to the micro-blogging platform to express their disbelief.

Netizens in shock after seeing photos of Jamie Lynn Spears ahead of reality show release

Jamie Lynn Spears is set to appear in Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, a reality show whose trailer just hit the screens, and the visuals look intense. Apart from anticipating some gruesome tests, fans and netizens got the chance to see the younger Spears sister after a long time.

Images of Jamie Lynn are flooding the internet, along with a few nasty comments about her appearance. Many shared that she looked like she was in her 60s, despite being only 31, while others attributed her "quick" aging to "being evil."

Naturally, netizens responded with memes and jokes, mocking Jamie Lynn's appearance in comparison to her sister's.

Jay Zim @jay_zimmer Jamie Lynn Spears could’ve just been really chill and then everything would’ve been really chill Jamie Lynn Spears could’ve just been really chill and then everything would’ve been really chill

a nap plz @808nobody @brownglossylips Jamie Lynn spears is a prime example of when the printer ran out of ink, the talent doesn’t match up, major grifter vibes. @brownglossylips Jamie Lynn spears is a prime example of when the printer ran out of ink, the talent doesn’t match up, major grifter vibes. https://t.co/352ZRTVo6G

Edward Nye @EdNyeAlaskaGuy I would much rather have a brother like Michael Kutcher, who is really a cool guy and incredibly loyal to his brother Ashton, than a sister like Jamie Lynn Spears. I bet Britney Spears feels the same. I would much rather have a brother like Michael Kutcher, who is really a cool guy and incredibly loyal to his brother Ashton, than a sister like Jamie Lynn Spears. I bet Britney Spears feels the same.

🕷 (why would i go?) @gomeztrapp Jamie Lynn Spears face really is so… Jamie Lynn Spears face really is so…

Special Forces: The Ultimate Test set to release in 2023

According to Rob Wade, FOX Entertainment CEO, the show mimics a military boot camp style and is set to put its participants through a world of shock and pain. He said:

“Special Forces puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen. In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength.”

Other stars that have joined include Scary Spice Girl Mel B, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore, and former NFL star Danny Amendola. The show will premiere on January 4, 2023, on Fox.

Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about her motivation to join this grueling reality show. She explained that she wishes to emerge from the shadows of her sister's fame and image.

In one episode, she mentions that she wanted to prove to the world that she was "worth something." In a clip, Jamie Lynn, looking somewhat disheveled, said:

“Growing up my sister [Britney Spears] became worldwide famous. I guess I just wanna like [prove that] I’m just like worth something.”

Fans have a negative opinion of Jamie Lynn Spears due to her involvement in Britney's conservatorship. Although Britney Spears has repeatedly spoken about family members' involvement, including Jamie Lynn, in her conservatorship that lasted 13 years, Young Spears has clearly stated that she had minimal involvement in it.

