How did Mel B and Rory McPhee meet? Relationship explored as Spice Girls singer gets engaged to hairstylist

Spice Girl Mel B recently got engaged to her hairstylist boyfriend of three years, Rory McPhee.

34-year-old Rory went down on one knee and popped the question with a £100k ($110) diamond ring, to which Mel B immediately said yes.

Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown, shared the details of the proposal during her appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox on Friday, October 28. The former member of Spice Girls, who was nicknamed Scary Spice during her tenure, shared details about the "very romantic" proposal that took place on holiday in Berkshire with her friend and comedian Ruby Wax.

She said:

“He said, 'I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.' There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel – which was Cliveden [House]. It was very romantic. I love flowers."

Mel B and Rory McPhee's relationship explored

McPhee and Mel B share the same hometown. She was born in Leeds, United Kingdom in 1975 whereas he was born in 1986. The Spice Girl returned to the Northern UK city in 2019 after living in Los Angeles for fifteen years. Rory is a professional hairdresser and owns his own salon in the city - Rory James Salon.

The pair have known each other for a long time. Rory is reportedly best friends with actor Christian Cooke, who happens to be Mel B's cousin. They met and hung out many times before dating a couple of years ago.

As per British media, the duo made their relationship publicly official by attending a wedding together in 2019.

McPhee does not seem very interested in being in the spotlight, as very little is known about his private life to the public as his social media contains only images and videos of his work.

However, of late, since working with his now-fiancee on The Masked Singer: Australia, McPhee's Instagram has been flooded with images of Mel B showing off his work on the musician's hair.

In an appearance on Good Morning Britain last year, the Wannabe singer gushed about McPhee, stating that he is:

“very kind, very honest, very loving, and that’s what I need. I need somebody understanding”

Phoenix Chi, Scary Spice's 23-year-old daughter, approves of Rory McPhee as she was one of the first people to share the news of her mother's engagement. Chi, who works for the domestic violence charity Women’s Aid, described the event as "one of the best moments of her life."

The hairstylist has also reportedly met all of his fiancee's friends, including the Spice Girls, and reportedly those who have met him appear to be getting along with him well.

This will be the musician's third marriage. She was previously married to Dutch dancer Jimmy Gulzar and producer-director Stephen Belafonte. She shares Phoenix Chi, 23, with Gulzar and Madison Brown, 11, with Belafonte. She is also the mother to Angel Iris Murphy Brown, 14, from her relationship with actor Eddie Murphy.

