Mel B net worth: Former Spice Girls member's fortune explored as Eddie Murphy agrees to pay $35,000 in child support to daughter

Eddie Murphy will pay an amount of $35,000 to his ex Mel B in monthly child support for their daughter Angel Iris Murphy Brown. According to legal documents, the duo have agreed to a new child support arrangement.

Murphy has paid $25,000 per month and $30,000 a year following the closure of their paternity battle in February 2009. The modified agreement states that Murphy must pay an additional amount of $10,000 every month. Murphy must make the payments until Angel turns 18 and has agreed to cover Mel’s attorney fees of $10,000.

The court documents stated:

“The amount of child support set forth hereinbelow has been calculated based on the reasonable needs of the minor child. Commencing October 1, 2021, as and for child support for the benefit of Angel, Respondent shall pay to Petitioner the sum of $35,000 per month. Child support shall be payable via wire transfer, and shall be due on the first calendar day of each month.”

Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 @ANTHONYBLOGAN Eddie Murphy agrees to pay Mel B $35,000 per month in child support for their 15 year old daughter. That adds up to $420,000 per year. Highway robbery. Eddie Murphy agrees to pay Mel B $35,000 per month in child support for their 15 year old daughter. That adds up to $420,000 per year. Highway robbery.

Cami Lowkey @young_cami Daily Mail reports that #EddieMurphy has agreed to pay Mel B $35k a month in child support Daily Mail reports that #EddieMurphy has agreed to pay Mel B $35k a month in child support https://t.co/KmSN9T758w

The documents state that Brown has to take responsibility for health insurance, health care, extracurricular activities, and educational expenses for Angel. It adds that the agreement is a non-guideline child support order, which means a material change of circumstances is not necessary for changes.

Mel B has a net worth of around $6 million

Mel B is a well-known singer, songwriter, and television personality. She gained recognition as a member of the girl group Spice Girls in the 90s as they sold around 100 million records worldwide.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 47-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million. Although detailed information on her assets is not available, she has earned a lot from her career in the entertainment industry.

Mel B accumulated a lot of wealth from the entertainment industry (Image via David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Mel B's first album, Hot, was released in 2000 and one of the songs, I Want You Back, reached the top spot on the UK Singles Chart and was later added to the soundtrack for the 1998 film, Why Do Fools Fall in Love. She then joined the record label Amber Café and released her second album, L.A. State of Mind, in 2005.

She released a single For Once in My Life in 2013 and was trending in the second position on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs chart. She later gained recognition for her frequent television appearances and competed in the fifth season of Dancing with the Stars. She was a guest and judge on the Australian and British versions of The X Factor from 2011 to 2016.

Mel B was a judge on the NBC reality show America’s Got Talent from 2013 to 2018 and a coach and mentor on The Voice Kids Australia. She was a judge on The Masked Singer Australia and presented Lip Sync Battle UK with rapper Professor Green from 2016 to 2018. Mel has appeared in several films like Spice World, The Seat Filler, Chocolate City: Vegas Strip, Killing Hasselhoff, and more.

