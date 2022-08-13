Drew Findling cost explored as Donald Trump hires Billion Dollar Lawyer known for representing star rappers

Donald Trump has now hired famous attorney Drew Findling to represent him in a criminal investigation of his reported election interference in Georgia.

Speaking about the same to AP, Findling said that he will be defending Trump in the 2021 investigation started by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, where she was considering possible criminal charges like racketeering and conspiracy.

veño @ogveen trump hiring drew findling is incredible. this man is an absolute legend in the rap game. i am shook. trump hiring drew findling is incredible. this man is an absolute legend in the rap game. i am shook. https://t.co/CXBGIbr6RD

Drew Findling has previously represented well-known personalities like Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Shaquille O'Neal and others. Popularly known as the Billion Dollar Lawyer, it can be estimated that Findling's hourly rates will be similar to that of other criminal defense lawyers, which according to LegalMatch, ranges anywhere between $150 and $700, sometimes even running up to more than $10,000.

On occasion, these rates also include retainer fees which are dependent on criminal charges.

Richard Elliot @RElliotWSB Sources confirm that the Findling Law Firm, led by Drew Findling, along with former prosecutor Jennifer Little and attorney Dwight Thomas are representing former President Donald Trump strictly for the purposes of the Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury. Sources confirm that the Findling Law Firm, led by Drew Findling, along with former prosecutor Jennifer Little and attorney Dwight Thomas are representing former President Donald Trump strictly for the purposes of the Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury.

It should be noted that Trump and Findling have had their differences in the past, with the latter criticizing Trump's attacks on Black and Latino men. In a tweet from August 4, 2018, Findling also reportedly called Trump "the racist architect of fraudulent Trump University" after the then-president slammed LeBron James.

Who is Donald Trump's new attorney? In brief, about Drew Findling

Drew Findling is a a current trustee of the NACDL Foundation for Criminal Justice and has formerly served as a president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL). His law firm focuses on federal and state criminal defense.

Trump's attorney is also a member of the American Bar Association, American Board of Criminal Lawyers and the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (GACDL). A life member of the NACDL, he has previously also been a part of NACDL's Nominating Committee and the National Forensics Litigation College Advisory Board.

Findling was awarded the Indigent Defense Award by GACDL. He has represented several high-profile cases and was deemed a "Power Lawyer" by Hollywood Reporter. Apart from his famous clientele, Findling also gained recognition for representing Morris Brown College President Dolores Cross as well as Fulton County Sheriff Jackie Barrett.

Donald Trump under investigation

Donald Trump is being investigated based on lawsuits filed on charges of financial wrongdoing, an attack on the Capitol in January 2021 and an attempt to overturn the 2020 election. The FBI recently raided his home as part of an investigation related to the handling of confidential documents.

He is also under investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for trying to force Georgia officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election and a scheme to send some fake pro-Trump electors in place of those won by President Joe Biden.

Speaking about the investigation, Drew Findling said:

"I am a passionate advocate against injustice and will not deny that; however, where I see a misuse and abuse of power I feel compelled to act. I may differ politically from many of my clients, but that doesn't change my commitment to defend against wrongful investigations."

Co-counsel Jennifer Little stated that a group of attorneys has been specifically chosen on behalf of Trump and will be defending him in the investigation.

