Rich Boy net worth: Fortune explored as Throw Some D's rapper is arrested over alleged fight with parents

Marece Benjamin Richards, also known as Rich Boy, has been arrested for getting into a violent fight with his parents. Local news outlet AL.com reported that he was transported to the Mobile Jail on September 30, 2022.

The artist has been charged with two counts of third-degree domestic violence – the first is for specifying harassment and the other was an assault charge. ABC 15 News stated that he was arrested following an altercation with his parents.

A video reportedly went viral where Richards was getting into a dispute with someone and there was no clarification if this was connected to his arrest.

IdrisChillba @JcBeChillin Rich Boy got arrested for beating up his own parents Rich Boy got arrested for beating up his own parents

Freida Clackston Hate Account @LizBarlow22 First Polo da Don is maga... fine whatever...



Now Rich Boy is arrested on DV...



Does the legacy of throw some d's on it mean nothing to these ppl???? First Polo da Don is maga... fine whatever...Now Rich Boy is arrested on DV...Does the legacy of throw some d's on it mean nothing to these ppl????

Rich Boy’s net worth explored

Rich Boy is mostly known for his single Throw Some D’s, which was released in August 2006. The single was also included in his first album, which was released the following year. His song Drop became popular in 2009 when it was remixed by rappers like Childish Gambino, Kid Cudi, and Earl Sweatshirt.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 39-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $300,000. Although detailed information on his assets is not available, his work in the music industry over all these years has been his main source of income.

Rich Boy accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the music industry (Image via Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

The Alabama native enrolled at Tuskegee University to study mechanical engineering but quit to become a rapper. He initially joined Zone 4 through Interscope Records and began working on his first album. He was featured in a compilation by Ludacris followed by mixtapes like Drake’s Comeback Season and DJ Ideal and Jermaine Dupri’s Da Bottom, Vol. 5.

Rich Boy’s self-titled debut album was released in March 2007. The singles of the album reached the sixth position on Billboard Hot 100, third on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and second on Hot Rap Tracks. He then released a single, Top of the World, in 2009. The single was included in the album Music Inspired by More Than a Game which was from the documentary film, More than a Game.

The title of his second album was revealed to be Resurrected in Diamonds in 2010 and was scheduled for release in 2013. One of the singles from the album, Drop, was released in 2009 followed by She Luvs Me (She Luvs Mi Knot) in June 2010. Dr. Dre and Polow da Don joined in as the album’s producers.

Rich Boy's next release was a mixtape, Back to Class, in March 2013 and it was released during the promotion of his second album, Break the Pot. Prior to that, the title song was released as a single while promoting the album in January 2013 and the release date for Break the Pot was revealed to be April 2013.

The music video for the album was released in March of the same year and featured guest appearances by several rappers.

Poll : 0 votes