How much is Jon Hamm worth? Fortune explored as 'Confess, Fletch' director reveals Hamm gave up 60% of his salary to finish production

It was recently revealed that Jon Hamm gave back 60% of his payment to the budget of Confess, Fletch. The Emmy-winning actor, whose net worth is estimated to be more than $40 million, reportedly made the decision after financiers refused to cover three extra days of shooting for the indie project.

The initial funding secured for the film could only cover 27 days of shooting as opposed to the 30 days required for the project. When funds could not be secured for the remaining three days, Jon Hamm and director Greg Mottola decided to give up a portion of their salaries to make up for the budget deficit.

In an interview with Uproxx (via IndieWire) on Thursday, September 22, Greg Mottola opened up about the salary cuts. He said:

“So, basically, what we did is Jon gave back 60% of his salary to the budget. I gave back some of my salary, not as much as Jon because he’s richer than me and I’ve got three kids. And we bought three more days of shooting. We got it up to 30 days in Boston and one day in Rome."

Confess, Fletch is a crime comedy film based on an eponymous novel written by Gregory Mcdonald. It was released on September 16, 2022, for a limited theatrical run, and is available to watch on-demand. The film is also scheduled to premiere on Showtime on October 28, 2022.

The movie features Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan, Roy Wood Jr. and John Slattery in other important roles.

Details about Jon Hamm’s fortune and net worth

Jon Hamm is a popular actor, director, and television producer. He gained recognition for his performance in the period drama series Mad Men, which earned him many accolades, including 16 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations. He was also praised for his performances on 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 51-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $45 million. His work in the entertainment industry all these years has been his major source of income.

In 2013, Hamm and his former wife Jennifer Westfeldt brought a 1,000 sq. ft. penthouse on the Upper West Side of Manhattan for $2.45 million. Following the pair’s separation, the penthouse underwent some renovations and was rented for $15,000 per month in 2017. That same year, Hamm purchased a four-bedroom house in Los Feliz, Los Angeles for $3.375 million.

For his appearance as Don Draper in Mad Men, Jon Hamm earned around $275,000 for each episode, summing up to a whopping $4 million for each season.

Since 2010, he has been doing voiceover work for the commercials of Mercedes Benz. As per currently-known comparable endorsement contracts, he is probably working under a 5-year deal with Mercedes, estimated to be priced at around $15 to $25 million. This sums up to almost $3 to $5 million each year.

Jon Hamm is famous for his appearances on TV shows like A Young Doctor’s Notebook, Black Mirror, Good Omens, Legion, Parks, Recreation, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more. Jon played lead roles in movies like Stolen, Beirut, The Town, Sucker Punch, Baby Driver, Lucy in the Sky, The Report, Richard Jewell, Top Gun: Maverick, and more.

