How much did James Earl Jones make for Star Wars? Net worth explored as Hollywood legend retires as voice of Darth Vader

Vanity Fair recently reported that James Earl Jones will retire as the voice of Darth Vader from Star Wars. He was a part of the franchise before the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi earlier this year. Sound editor Matthew Wood had mentioned that Jones was planning to retire from the role following the release of The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

Lucasfilm and Ukrainian A.I. audio company Respeecher have now acquired the rights to the role. Alex Serdiu, the founder of Respeecher, confirmed that Jones was replaced during Obi-Wan Kenobi’s production and said:

“I can’t say yes or no on James Earl Jones. [There are] lots of secrets still with Obi-Wan Kenobi. But we are uploading data packets [for Obi-Wan Kenobi] to Skywalker Sound when the invasion [of Ukraine] began.”

Although Jones has since retired from the role, Respeecher and Lucasfilm are reportedly planning to bring the star back as Vader.

The character last appeared during the promotions of the new Star Wars series, Andor on Disney+. At the same time, Lucasfilm is slowly departing itself from the Skywalker Saga story in their movies and Disney+ shows. This means that Vader might play a minor role in future installments.

James Earl Jones earned a lot from the Star Wars franchise

James Earl Jones has earned a lot from his film career and the Star Wars franchise (Image via John Lamparski/Getty Images)

James Earl Jones has been one of the most popular actors in film, television, and theater. He has also been a recipient of several accolades, including three Tony Awards, one Grammy Award, and one Emmy Award. He has been active in the entertainment industry for decades.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 91-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $40 million. His primary source of income has been his work as an actor and he has specifically earned a lot for offering his voice as Darth Vader in Star Wars in 1977.

While being cast in the film, James Earl Jones had doubts about the film’s success. The star received a portion of the film's total earnings and after he spent a few hours in the studio recording his lines, he was paid $7,000. Jones said that when he got paid, he believed it was "good money."

However, considering that Star Wars grossed around $775 million at the box office, Jones lost a lot of money.

Jones made his Broadway debut in 1957 followed by his film debut in the 1964 black comedy film, Dr. Strangelove. He has appeared in many commercially successful films in the 80s and 90s, including Conan the Barbarian, Matewan, Coming to America, and The Lion King among others. He reprised his role as Mufasa in the 2019 remake of The Lion King and King Jaffe Joffer in the Coming to America sequel, Coming 2 America.

He is also known for his performances in theater, and his most successful plays include Othello, Hamlet, Coriolanus, Fences, and more.

