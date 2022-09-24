Todd Bridges net worth: Diff'rent Strokes star's fortune explored as he gets married for a second time

Todd Bridges got married a second time in a private ceremony held in Beverly Hills. On Wednesday, he tied the knot with a woman named Bettijo at the Greystone Mansion & Gardens. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family members.

Around 40 guests were invited to the wedding, which included Todd’s mother, son, sister, brother, and nephew as well as Bettijo’s family members. The couple later organized a reception at Il Cielo and had invited several other people to the party.

The couple first met on a dating app nearly nine months ago and got engaged six months later. Bettijo, who belongs to a Mormon family, has four children, while Todd has two children. The star was previously married to Dori Smith and the couple separated in 2012 after 14 years of marriage.

Todd Bridges’ earned most of his wealth through his work as an actor

Todd Bridges, who is famous for his role as Willis Jackson on NBC's Diff'rnt Strokes, has an estimated net worth of around $250,000, according to Celebrity Networth. Although detailed information about the 57-year-old's assets isn't available, he has earned a lot from his work as an actor in all these years.

Bridges has also portrayed the character Monk in the period sitcom, Everybody Hates Chris. He was a commentator in the reality comedy television series, truTV Presents: World’s Dumbest…

Todd Bridges has accumulated a lot of wealth from his work in the entertainment industry (Image via Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Todd started his career with shows like The Waltons, Little House on the Prairie, and Roots. He began appearing on the ABC sitcom, Fish, followed by Diff’rnt Strokes. Bridges specifically gained recognition for his performance on the latter and became the last surviving original cast member in 2018.

Todd Bridges appeared on the Fox television show Celebrity Boxing and participated in Fear Factor in 2006, although he was later eliminated. He also participated in another reality show, Skating with Celebrities, the same year. The following year, he appeared as a member of the mob in the American version of 1 vs. 100. He then appeared on the show Decision House with his first wife Dori.

He was a contestant on Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling. Todd then hosted the live game show Lovers or Losers: The Game Show in 2015 and competed in the third season of Celebrity Big Brother in 2022.

Todd Bridges has also been featured in many music videos that include Change Your Wicked Ways by Penny Ford. He even made cameo appearances in the music videos of We Are All Made of Stars and Howlin’ for You. He appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in April 2010.

The star has also written a book, Killing Willis: From Diff’rent Strokes to the Mean Streets to the Life I Always Wanted in 2008.

