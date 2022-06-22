Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 (finale) review: An equally gripping wrap to a perfect season 

Obi-Wan Kenobi just aired its final episode on June 22, 2022, on Disney+. The mini-series by Deborah Chow has gloriously lived up to its mammoth expectations over the course of its six-episode length. The finale, though slower and less tightly packed, served its purpose without feeling the need to go overboard.

The episode saw one big face-off between Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christiansen). While the battle was a major plot point, Reva's (Moses Ingram) resolve and subsequent change of heart provided a much-needed depth and cyclical resolution to the storyline.

With its brilliant battle sequences and chases, the finale also excelled in recreating the classic nostalga of the Star Wars trilogy.

Read on for a detailed review of Obi-Wan Kenobi's finale.

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 review: A satisfactory if not nerve-wracking end to a Star Wars story

While the finale was not as urgent as some of the other episodes, it was made memorable owing to its nuances. Of course, it had its tense moments, but on the whole, was more crafty and less rugged.

The story picked up from the end of Part V, where Darth Vader and the Empire tried to chase down the Path, while an injured Reva (Moses Ingram) decided to go for Luke Skywalker in Tatooine.

While Reva's intentions were revealed to be good in the previous episode, she still perceived Luke to be a threat. She also saw it as a way of exacting revenge on Darth Vader. This part of the storyline was the more tense bit, with Owen (Joel Edgerton) fighting to defend Luke.

On the other hand, Obi-Wan decided to lead the Empire away from the Path spaceship by offering himself as bait, which of course would lead to a confrontation between him and Vader. McGregor's final goodbyes felt honest, with an excellent Vivien Lyra Blair matching stride to stride with the veteran actor.

Vader and Obi-Wan in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 (Image via Disney)

Obi-Wan and Vader's fight sequence is incredibly shot and choreographed. It had all the elements that made the original fight sequences in the Star Wars trilogy so memorable, with the added brilliance of new technical developments. The fight felt brutal and looked beautiful owing to the clashing red and blue against a completely dark background.

The battle ended with a dominant Obi-Wan, who ultimately realized that his friend Anakin, was long gone. This shift in perspective freed him of his guilt. However, he still could not bring himself to kill his old friend, and walked away from there.

Meanwhile, Reva did corner the young Luke but could not kill him. In doing so, Reva proved that she was better than Vader and that it was never too late to break the cycle. This concluded Reva's storyline, as she made peace with herself.

Where are all the characters at the end of the finale?

The ending saw Obi-Wan Kenobi meet Princess Leia in Aldeeran, where she has safely returned. Leia and Luke are also seen safe in their homes, with no lingering threat for the time being.

The closing moments of the finale showed Obi-Wan settling in his final residence, where he encounters the force ghost of Qui-Gon (Liam Neeson). This was perhaps because Obi-Wan was now free of the weight on his conscience.

The show concluded Obi-Wan Kenobi's journey from the prequel trilogy to the beginning of the original trilogy of Star Wars.

The finale succeeded technically and narratively in bringing out the best of Star Wars. Though there has not been talk of a second season yet, given the success of this season, it would be completely justifiable for the channel to resume the show for a future installment.

The final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+.

