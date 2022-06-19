What time will Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 (finale) air on Disney+? Release date, run time, and more details explored

Obi-Wan Kenobi is at the end of its journey after five fascinating episodes and a big finale is on its way this upcoming week. Directed by Deborah Chow, the show has been a big hit among Star Wars fans and TV buffs alike, owing to its brilliant character arcs, story development, and overall beautifully paced and narrated episodes.

The final episode, titled Part VI, will air on Disney+ on June 22, 2022, at 3 am EST or 12:01 am PST. Being the final episode of the mini-series, it is expected to conclude the story of Reva (Moses Ingram), the current Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), and the Path by tying the loose ends and connecting the story to Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV).

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6: What to expect from the big finale?

With no promo, synopsis, or set photos, it is always hard to predict what will happen next in the prolific Star Wars spinoff. We have to make an assumption based on the cliffhanger from the previous episode, and some fan theories about the finale.

One of the striking things the previous episode indicated was the inclusion of Luke Skywalker. Leia's brother and Vader's (played by Hayden Christiansen) son has not played any major part in this series so far. Though Luke was mentioned as an important part of the story in the first episode, he was left out of the plot, unlike young princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair).

The previous episode also revealed some harrowing secrets, including Reva's true motive. Though Obi-Wan's plan ended rather unexpectedly, Reva is still not dead and may have more to do in the finale. If Luke is indeed a part of the finale, the final episode may take viewers to the desert planet of Tatooine.

The most obvious and anticipated thing in the finale is another face-off between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The two have previously faced each other in the fourth episode, but it was barely a battle with Obi-Wan struggling to put up any kind of fight against the Sith Commander.

But with his powers steadily returning, the next episode may see a fight that resembles the famous final moments of Star Wars: The Revenge of the Sith (Episode III), with a different ending of course. As this series is slated to be a limited one, the finale must tie up all the loose ends and make it a natural part of the Star Wars franchise.

However, there have been some rumors surrounding Obi-Wan Kenobi's second season following the show's exceptional performance, with favorable reviews from both fans and critics. Talking about the return of the show, Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, told Entertainment Weekly:

"It’s certainly something we talk about. Mainly because everybody came together and had such an incredible time,...Ewan had an incredible time. Hayden had an incredible time. So certainly from that point of view, everybody involved would love to see this not end."

While there is no confirmation, there is certainly a possibility of an Obi-Wan Kenobi sequel.

When will the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi drop on Disney+?

The brilliant Star Wars spinoff will release its final episode on June 22, 2022, at 3 am ET. The release time will vary according to the region as this is an OTT release. Stay tuned for more updates.

