Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2: Head writer calls Star Wars show a "limited series"

With the brilliant Obi-Wan Kenobi almost at the end of its run, fans of the show and the franchise have already begun to ask questions about the future of the show. Though originally slated to be a six-part mini-series, fans are still hoping for a renewal owing to the show's growing popularity among cult Star Wars fans.

However, going by official statements from the crew, things don't look too bright for the show's future. Head writer Joby Harold, for instance, still visualizes the show as a "limited series," according to his recent interview with Deadline. The purpose of Obi-Wan Kenobi was originally to bridge the gap between the prequel trilogy and the sequel trilogy. The final episode will most likely solve this crisis, and following that, there is little reason for the storyline to continue.

However, according to other cast and crew members, there may still be a chance for a second season as the actors and the director are willing to continue the show if the need arises.

Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 rumors: Head writer insists he hasn't thought beyond "it"

The final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to release on June 22, 2022. This will potentially bring Obi-Wan's (played by Ewan McGregor) story to an end. However, given how good the show has been, both critically and commercially, the production may think up another storyline to continue the plot.

As of now, the creators have reportedly not thought beyond this six-part adventure. After the rumors of a second season surfaced, Harold addressed it in his interview with Deadline saying:

"I'm being asked about it constantly. I've just been thinking about this for so long as a close-ended story that my mind is so focused on this as a sort of limited [series], that I haven't thought beyond it,...But he's a great character. They're all amazing characters."

Deborah Chow, the director of the new Star Wars spinoff, has also strayed from directly answering if they would go for the second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi anytime in the future. Chow also insisted that the story of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader (Hayden Christiansen) is limited to this particular time frame of the TV series. She explained:

""It's one big story with a beginning, middle and end. So I think this story was very much conceived to be its own standalone,...I mean, there are of course more stories that you could tell. There's obviously another 10 years before we get to A New Hope and with a character like Obi-Wan Kenobi, I think even just watching him ride across the sand sometimes is interesting. So, who knows? It's hard to say right now, but it was not the intention."

So, fans cannot surely know if there's a future to the new spinoff, but they can certainly hope that there is, even if it does not follow the same character graphs or timeline. There is plenty to explore inside the Star Wars universe after all.

McGregor, who was also a part of the original prequel trilogy, said that he would like to make another one. Christiansen also said that he would love to step in the shoes (or should we say parts?) of Darth Vader again.

The finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi will air on June 22, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far