"Makes me sick": Fans appalled after June refused to pay child support in Mama June: Road to Redemption

The season finale of Mama June: Road to Redemption aired on WeTv on Friday night. While June was on the road to mend things with her children, she only seemed to have worsened after she refused to pay child support for Alana. Viewers were left appalled by watching her behavior and reaction to the news of having to pay for Alana's needs.
In the final episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, the custody battle for Alana continued. Though June signed over custody of Alana, she had to visit the lawyer again with Pumpkin, but little did she know what was in store for her.
When they reached the lawyer's office, she broke the news to June and shared that she needed to pay child support for Alana. She first quoted $2000 and claimed that the Mama June: Road to Redemption star would have to pay her daughter this monthly.
June was shocked and shared that she didn't agree to it. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star added that she couldn't afford that big an amount. June shared,
"If it's gotta go to court, then I'll do it."
June shared that her daughter assumed she had an abundance of money, while the truth was that she didn't have that much. Pumpkin retaliated against her mother, claiming she didn't have a problem blowing up her money elsewhere.
When the lawyer asked June if she had any particular amount she would be willing to pay, she shared that she would be able to pay merely a "few hundred dollars a month."
Naturally, Pumpkin was nothing less than shocked, and she told her mother that Alana was about to graduate school. But June didn't budge. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star added that she assumed she was signing away her rights to Pumpkin and Josh.
The lawyer corrected her and shared that she was only signing away custody, not her rights. If she was signing away her rights, it meant that Josh and Pumpkin would be adopting Alana.
During her confessional, June shared,
"This is some bulls**t. Pumpkin asking for child support, because when Alana asked for clothes, I've sent it. When Alana wants to go to dinner with Dralin or whoever, I've sent it. I've bought her food. I've took care of those necessities that child support takes care of."
Meanwhile, Pumpkin was equally appalled with her mother and claimed that even though June said she helped them "financially" with Alana over the last four years, that wasn't the case. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star added that unless she asked her mother for the money, she never helped out any other way.
During her confessional, Pumpkin shared,
"The fact that you would rather me adopt Alana and her physically mine, never yours again, you never have no responsibility over her, that give me some type of money? Make it make sense, because you literally blow money 24*7."
Pumpkin wasn't the only one appalled by June's behavior. Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share that they were shocked that June would spend her money on others rather than her own child.
Fans shocked after June refuses to pay child support for Alana in Mama June: Road to Redemption
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that June was being ridiculous with her statements. Some fans also slammed the star, claiming she needed to be removed from the reality TV series.
Towards the end of the episode, the series revealed that Josh and Pumpkin now have legal custody of Alana. The court also ordered June to pay them $800 in child support for Alana.
Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday at 9 pm ET on WeTv. Readers can check their local listings for more information.