"Makes me sick": Fans appalled after June refused to pay child support in Mama June: Road to Redemption

The season finale of Mama June: Road to Redemption aired on WeTv on Friday night. While June was on the road to mend things with her children, she only seemed to have worsened after she refused to pay child support for Alana. Viewers were left appalled by watching her behavior and reaction to the news of having to pay for Alana's needs.

In the final episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, the custody battle for Alana continued. Though June signed over custody of Alana, she had to visit the lawyer again with Pumpkin, but little did she know what was in store for her.

When they reached the lawyer's office, she broke the news to June and shared that she needed to pay child support for Alana. She first quoted $2000 and claimed that the Mama June: Road to Redemption star would have to pay her daughter this monthly.

June was shocked and shared that she didn't agree to it. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star added that she couldn't afford that big an amount. June shared,

"If it's gotta go to court, then I'll do it."

June shared that her daughter assumed she had an abundance of money, while the truth was that she didn't have that much. Pumpkin retaliated against her mother, claiming she didn't have a problem blowing up her money elsewhere.

When the lawyer asked June if she had any particular amount she would be willing to pay, she shared that she would be able to pay merely a "few hundred dollars a month."

Naturally, Pumpkin was nothing less than shocked, and she told her mother that Alana was about to graduate school. But June didn't budge. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star added that she assumed she was signing away her rights to Pumpkin and Josh.

The lawyer corrected her and shared that she was only signing away custody, not her rights. If she was signing away her rights, it meant that Josh and Pumpkin would be adopting Alana.

During her confessional, June shared,

"This is some bulls**t. Pumpkin asking for child support, because when Alana asked for clothes, I've sent it. When Alana wants to go to dinner with Dralin or whoever, I've sent it. I've bought her food. I've took care of those necessities that child support takes care of."

Meanwhile, Pumpkin was equally appalled with her mother and claimed that even though June said she helped them "financially" with Alana over the last four years, that wasn't the case. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star added that unless she asked her mother for the money, she never helped out any other way.

During her confessional, Pumpkin shared,

"The fact that you would rather me adopt Alana and her physically mine, never yours again, you never have no responsibility over her, that give me some type of money? Make it make sense, because you literally blow money 24*7."

Pumpkin wasn't the only one appalled by June's behavior. Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share that they were shocked that June would spend her money on others rather than her own child.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that June was being ridiculous with her statements. Some fans also slammed the star, claiming she needed to be removed from the reality TV series.

letmewatchtv @lettmewatchtv June gave one guy 50,000 and just bought this man some new teeth but she draws the line at child support for her own daughter! #MamaJune June gave one guy 50,000 and just bought this man some new teeth but she draws the line at child support for her own daughter! #MamaJune https://t.co/XRmUMNxIO4

Chewbacca Jabberwocky @JackieBrownNow #MamaJune is only famous (and has money) bcuz she pimped her child on tv but now she doesn't want to spend any of that money supporting the very child she pimped & would rather put her up for adoption instead of paying child support? Why is this bitch still on tv? @MamaJune_WEtv #MamaJune is only famous (and has money) bcuz she pimped her child on tv but now she doesn't want to spend any of that money supporting the very child she pimped & would rather put her up for adoption instead of paying child support? Why is this bitch still on tv? @MamaJune_WEtv

Lovely @itsalovelydayy How do you feel okay letting your young daughter take care of your even younger daughter and don’t want to pay child support like that’s the least you can do since your not taking care of your responsibilities smh #MamaJune How do you feel okay letting your young daughter take care of your even younger daughter and don’t want to pay child support like that’s the least you can do since your not taking care of your responsibilities smh #MamaJune

Benjamin_buttons @dimpleseyes1710

your rights over to not have no responsibility but you will not pay child support for your daughter whom u Abandoned but u will buy a no teeth dude a new smile #MamaJune Looking at this episode with you refusing to give your daughter child support is so sad you will signyour rights over to not have no responsibility but you will not pay child support for your daughter whom u Abandoned but u will buy a no teeth dude a new smile Looking at this episode with you refusing to give your daughter child support is so sad you will sign your rights over to not have no responsibility but you will not pay child support for your daughter whom u Abandoned but u will buy a no teeth dude a new smile💔#MamaJune

🖤 @_Yunhoes_ Does June forget that she owes Alana the money she earned since she is underaged where is that money June? there are laws to protect child stars. Most of the money June has now is rightfully Alana’s. don’t play stupid now #MamaJune Does June forget that she owes Alana the money she earned since she is underaged where is that money June? there are laws to protect child stars. Most of the money June has now is rightfully Alana’s. don’t play stupid now #MamaJune

MommaBearMo @MommaBearMo June not agreeing to child support is the final straw for me. She spends all this money on her men & has no problem "gifting" money to strangers. She is vile and disgusting. She needs to be off this show PERIOD! #MamaJune June not agreeing to child support is the final straw for me. She spends all this money on her men & has no problem "gifting" money to strangers. She is vile and disgusting. She needs to be off this show PERIOD! #MamaJune https://t.co/y7C3TBautX

Gabby @TheLadyGabby . She was elated to sign over her rights. What a lowdown pos. She was elated to sign over her rights. #MamaJune What a lowdown pos 💩. She was elated to sign over her rights. #MamaJune

Leatha Corley @corley_leatha She thought she signed her rights away..wow really but you can pay for a apartment and buy a 50,000 dollar car for a guy you barely know but Alana is your child your blood and you don't want to pay child support cool mom.. #MamaJune She thought she signed her rights away..wow really but you can pay for a apartment and buy a 50,000 dollar car for a guy you barely know but Alana is your child your blood and you don't want to pay child support cool mom..#MamaJune

CLO - The Inappropriate Auntie @AuntCloteal People kill me on child support cuz you bought some clothes and dinner. Kids need electricity, water, food all day, toiletries. GTFOH #MamaJune People kill me on child support cuz you bought some clothes and dinner. Kids need electricity, water, food all day, toiletries. GTFOH #MamaJune

Ventilations @Ventilations05 So you telling me June can spend all her money on her boyfriends but paying child support and helping her child is too much like tf. If I was Pumpkin I would raise hell #MamaJune So you telling me June can spend all her money on her boyfriends but paying child support and helping her child is too much like tf. If I was Pumpkin I would raise hell #MamaJune

Towards the end of the episode, the series revealed that Josh and Pumpkin now have legal custody of Alana. The court also ordered June to pay them $800 in child support for Alana.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday at 9 pm ET on WeTv. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

