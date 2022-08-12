Who is Kevin Federline married to now? All about his wife amid recent Britney Spears drama

On Wednesday, August 10, singer-songwriter Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline shared three Instagram videos, which have since been deleted. The videos featured Spears seemingly arguing with her two sons back when they were 11 and 12, possibly filmed secretly circa 2018.

The videos seem to have been uploaded after Spears claimed in a now-deleted Instagram post that her sons were 'hateful' during visits to her residence. To prove her wrong and defend his children, Federline posted the videos. He captioned one of them:

"I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they've been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos."

While Britney Spears is yet to address the videos, her lawyer Mathew Rosengart provided a statement to TMZ. The attorney said:

"Mr. Federline's ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12-year-old children was cruel, bottom-of-the-barrel stuff. It was abhorrent. In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself including, but not limited to, implicating cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying statutes, among other things."

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears' separation and custody battle

Kevin Earl Federline, 44, aka K-Fed, is a singer and former backup dancer who was married to Britney Spears for around three years (from 2004 to 2007). The former couple have two sons together.

Their eldest son, Sean Preston Federline, 16, was born in September 2005, and their second son, Jayden James Federline, 15, was born in September 2006.

Following his separation from Spears, Federline was awarded their sons' sole legal and physical custody. In 2008, the court also awarded Federline around $20,000 from Spears as child support.

According to TMZ, Kevin Federline was romantically linked to volleyball player Victoria Prince in 2008. The couple were associated with Federleezy's amateur bowling team named 'Party Animals' at the time. After a three-year relationship, the couple welcomed their daughter Jordan Kay in August 2011.

Two years later, Federline and Prince tied the knot in August 2013 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas. A year later, the couple welcomed their second child, another daughter named Peyton Marie. Their family reportedly lives in California.

Victoria Prince is a former pro-volleyball player

Victoria Prince is from Kennewick, Washington, and is a former pro-volleyball player who also played at the varsity level. Prince, 39, played the sport at her school and both of her universities, Washington State University and the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Victoria Prince and Kevin Federline

As per multiple publications, Federline's wife, Victoria Prince, has played volleyball against renowned professional players like Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Wals, who are both Olympians.

Outside of her prowess in volleyball, Prince graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in speech. Apart from being a mother and former volleyball player, she is also reported to be a special education teacher.

While speaking to US Weekly in 2015, Kevin Federline stated:

"Vic is my best friend. We work well together. We both want the same things for our children. Me and Vic know how to have fun together and I think that's important."

Not much else is known about Prince and Federline's marriage as they like to keep their relationship away from the media spotlight.

