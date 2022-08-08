What does Kevin Federline do for a living? Child support amount explored amid Britney Spears and Sam Asghari feud

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have clapped back at Kevin Federline's comments in his recent bombshell interview with the Daily Mail.

In an interview published on August 6, Spears' former husband talked about the popstar's current equation with her kids, stating that they had been purposely avoiding her and also, did not attend her wedding with Sam Asghari.

Kevin Federline announces in a upcoming interview that Britney's kids won't see her:



After the news went viral, Britney Spears took to Instagram to share that she was hurt by Kevin Federline's statements in public. Sam Asghari also took his wife's stand against "K-Fed" for "vilifying" her, while taking a dig at his professional career.

Kevin Federline had a diverse set of jobs throughout his life

Kevin Federline intends to do a TV interview this week where he will use Britney's relationship with her kids against her and support her conservatorship. This man sat by and did NOTHING while his kids were being abused and monitored by Jamie.

Fans were wondering what exactly Kevin Federline does to nurture his six kids after Sam Asghari took a jibe at his professional career.

In 2004, when Kevin and Britney started dating, the former was working as a backup dancer in the entertainment industry. He began his career by starring in P!nk's music video Get the Party Started in 2001. Later on, he went on to appear in music videos for Justin Timberlake and Michael Jackson as well.

Federline rose to fame after he and Britney got married and welcomed two kids. The union was short-lived and Kevin was given full custody of their kids after Britney got into a conservatoship and was ordered to provide child support for their shared teenage sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline.

As per TMZ, in 2008, Britney's father Jamie Spears was suspicious of Federline's shots at increasing the child support money. At the time, The Blast reported that the money has been increased from $20,000 to an undisclosed amount.

After his split with the Gimme More crooner, Kevin went on to try his hands on a number of professional careers. He has been a DJ, rapper, dancer, actor, recreational bowler, model, and even reality television star.

As per Inquisitr, he also appeared as a wrestler and actor on WWE's Monday Night Raw, where he made a series of appearances alongside John Cena.

In October 2006, Kevin Federline made his singing debut after he released his album, Playing with Fire, where Spears also appeared as a singer on the record. However, a month later, the duo split up and got their divorce finalized in July 2007.

In 2012, he starred in an Australian reality television series Excess Baggage, which was his last known TV appearance.

In 2019, Kevin Federline reportedly tried his hand at DJing and was seen performing at Harrah's Hotel and Casino in New Jersey.

As of now, Federline is dedicating his full-time to family and kids.

What exactly did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari say after Kevin's comments?

After Kevin Federline made some bombshell revelations about Britney's relationship being rocky with their kids, also partly due to her nude pictures on Instagram, the Scream and Shout singer took to her Instagram story to slam him.

Britney Spears responded to her ex husband, Kevin Federline, after he decided to air out her relationship with her sons.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone .. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram ... it was LONG before Instagram ... I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL ... l’Il say it ... My mother told me 'You should GIVE them to their dad.' I’m sharing this because I can. Have a good day folks!!!"

Sam Asghari also bashed Federline stating he has nothing personal against him but pointed out that his comments are a result of him not being able to benefit from Britney's recently ended conservatorship.

SAM IS DRAGGING KEVIN FEDERLINE TOO

"There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model. Kevin’s gravy train will end soon which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements...I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him choosing to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year (conservatorship) and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at time of its conception as well.”

Further taking a dig at Kevin Federline, Sam Asghari said:

"I will not comment on this matter again except to say I have a job."

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline married in 2004 and finalized their divorce in 2007.

Federline is currently married to volleyball player Victoria Prince, with whom he shares two kids.

