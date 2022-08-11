"Beyond what a good father would do": Kevin Federline slammed after sharing videos of Britney Spears arguing with their sons 

On Wednesday, Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline took to Instagram to share a video of the singer arguing with her two sons when they were 11 and 12.
For the past few days, Spears has been defending herself online after Federline claimed that she was a bad mother for posting nude pictures of herself on social media.
However, netizens began dragging Federline online for sharing a personal moment between the mother and her two sons on social media. Calling him despicable, one Twitter user said that what Federline did was "beyond what a good father would do." This was a sentiment that was echoed by several users.
In the now-deleted video, Britney Spears calls her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James “hateful” after they go straight to their rooms when they visit her. The singer adds that while she understands that they are teens, it is a whole different level with her children.
Kevin Federline posted the video on Instagram along with the hashtag that Johnny Depp used during his defamation trial against Amber Heard - "#NeverFearTruth."
In the post's caption, he wrote:
“I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they've been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn't even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this. #NeverFearTruth.”
Netizens react to Kevin Federline’s recent Instagram post about Britney Spears’ parenting skills
Followers were livid to see the 44-year-old’s social media post. Many criticized the father for living off of Spears’ finances.
Some also claimed that Spears was simply setting rules with her children, which Federline refused to do. Meanwhile, several others expressed rage with Federline exposing Spears’ private life.
While some fans called him a "miserable excuse for a father," others said that neither Federline nor his wife work and that their lifestyle is paid for by Spears.
Sam Asghari shows support for Britney Spears
Federline and Spears’ children are now 15 and 16 years old. After Federline posted the video of Spears disciplining her children, Sam Asghari took to social media to support his wife.
The 28-year-old actor wrote in a now deleted post that Spears' "choices" weren't meant to cause any harm to anyone. He also wrote that the Baby One More Time singer was simply expressing her "newly found freedom."
Asghari’s entire post read:
“Eventually if not already they will realize their mothers choices are harmless and an expression of newly found freedom. There is nothing to be embarrassed about just lots of things to be proud of.”
Britney Spears has not seen her kids in five months
TMZ reported that Britney Spears had not seen her two kids Preston and James in five months because they were reportedly uncomfortable around her. The two also did not attend Spears and Asghari’s wedding due to her stardom.
Kevin Federline’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan said that the boys made the decision to stay away from the singer without Federline’s interference. Kaplan also claimed that the children never stayed with Spears overnight.
Federline added that he has no ill feelings towards Spears’ husband Asghari and also called him a “stabilizing influence” on Britney Spears.