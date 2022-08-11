"Beyond what a good father would do": Kevin Federline slammed after sharing videos of Britney Spears arguing with their sons 

On Wednesday, Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline took to Instagram to share a video of the singer arguing with her two sons when they were 11 and 12.

For the past few days, Spears has been defending herself online after Federline claimed that she was a bad mother for posting nude pictures of herself on social media.

However, netizens began dragging Federline online for sharing a personal moment between the mother and her two sons on social media. Calling him despicable, one Twitter user said that what Federline did was "beyond what a good father would do." This was a sentiment that was echoed by several users.

Shedlightonit @tearfilldcloud Coparenting is hard in any situation but what Kevin Federline has done is beyond what a good father would do. He is posting videos for revenge. He is alienating the mother of his children and now bringing his children into a world of online hate. Despicable! Coparenting is hard in any situation but what Kevin Federline has done is beyond what a good father would do. He is posting videos for revenge. He is alienating the mother of his children and now bringing his children into a world of online hate. Despicable!

In the now-deleted video, Britney Spears calls her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James “hateful” after they go straight to their rooms when they visit her. The singer adds that while she understands that they are teens, it is a whole different level with her children.

Kevin Federline posted the video on Instagram along with the hashtag that Johnny Depp used during his defamation trial against Amber Heard - "#NeverFearTruth."

In the post's caption, he wrote:

“I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they've been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn't even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this. #NeverFearTruth.”

kamilla @k4mil1aa Kevin Federline is posting videos of Britney Spears trying to make her look abusive and added Johnny Depp’s slogan “never fear truth” as a hashtag. Kevin Federline is posting videos of Britney Spears trying to make her look abusive and added Johnny Depp’s slogan “never fear truth” as a hashtag. https://t.co/RJkQaDQCWr

Netizens react to Kevin Federline’s recent Instagram post about Britney Spears’ parenting skills

Followers were livid to see the 44-year-old’s social media post. Many criticized the father for living off of Spears’ finances.

Some also claimed that Spears was simply setting rules with her children, which Federline refused to do. Meanwhile, several others expressed rage with Federline exposing Spears’ private life.

While some fans called him a "miserable excuse for a father," others said that neither Federline nor his wife work and that their lifestyle is paid for by Spears.

tramp stamp 🌹🚀 @britney_addict does anyone recall Kevin Federline being uncomfortable with Britney Spears being naked in music videos? showing skin on stage? no, of course not. because that’s what was paying his bills. this is a smear campaign to try and get ahead of Britney before she exposes her truth. does anyone recall Kevin Federline being uncomfortable with Britney Spears being naked in music videos? showing skin on stage? no, of course not. because that’s what was paying his bills. this is a smear campaign to try and get ahead of Britney before she exposes her truth.

Noéla 🐾 🇭🇺 🥀👽😇 @NoelaBlack What Kevin Federline doesn't tell you:



He doesn't work.

His wife also doesn't work.

His lawyer is also paid by Britney.

Their entire lifestyle is paid by Britney.



No sane journalist would take them seriously. What Kevin Federline doesn't tell you:He doesn't work.His wife also doesn't work.His lawyer is also paid by Britney.Their entire lifestyle is paid by Britney.No sane journalist would take them seriously.

Mary 🌹🚀 @marysreality I think what we’ve learned from Kevin Federline posting those videos is, Britney tries to parent her children by setting rules, boundaries and teaching tough love, while Kevin lets them do whatever they want which could raise them wrong and lead them down the wrong paths. I think what we’ve learned from Kevin Federline posting those videos is, Britney tries to parent her children by setting rules, boundaries and teaching tough love, while Kevin lets them do whatever they want which could raise them wrong and lead them down the wrong paths.

𝒥𝒶𝓈𝓂𝒾𝓃🐷 @jasminpigemoji Britney Spears was illegally surveilled by her father without her knowledge or consent. Now Kevin Federline wants to act like she’s an abusive parent because she’s spoken sternly to her kids before while he welcomes Jamie Spears back into his sons’ lives? Britney Spears was illegally surveilled by her father without her knowledge or consent. Now Kevin Federline wants to act like she’s an abusive parent because she’s spoken sternly to her kids before while he welcomes Jamie Spears back into his sons’ lives?

kamilla @k4mil1aa Just a reminder that Kevin Federline is doing what a lot of abusers do, they’ll manipulate and perfectly cut audio clips + videos to make an abuse victim look crazy. He was and is complicit in Britney’s abuse. Just a reminder that Kevin Federline is doing what a lot of abusers do, they’ll manipulate and perfectly cut audio clips + videos to make an abuse victim look crazy. He was and is complicit in Britney’s abuse.

Greg Ellis 🏴‍☠️ @ellisgreg Kevin Federline is a miserable excuse for a father. That is all. Kevin Federline is a miserable excuse for a father. That is all.

Monalisaney81 @monalisaney81 Anyone with eyes can see that Britney Spears is a great mother. She complied with a 13 year long conservatorship just to be able to see her sons. While Kevin Federline just used them for leverage to get money out of Britney. #JusticeForBritney Anyone with eyes can see that Britney Spears is a great mother. She complied with a 13 year long conservatorship just to be able to see her sons. While Kevin Federline just used them for leverage to get money out of Britney. #JusticeForBritney

BreatheHeavy @breatheheavycom Kevin Federline, that was lower than low. Kevin Federline, that was lower than low.

👤 @nosoyanxo not only kevin federline posted private videos of a mother educating her disrespectful kids but he also asked them to record her so he could manipulate her in the future not only kevin federline posted private videos of a mother educating her disrespectful kids but he also asked them to record her so he could manipulate her in the future https://t.co/lZExsBCeMb

Sam Asghari shows support for Britney Spears

Federline and Spears’ children are now 15 and 16 years old. After Federline posted the video of Spears disciplining her children, Sam Asghari took to social media to support his wife.

The 28-year-old actor wrote in a now deleted post that Spears' "choices" weren't meant to cause any harm to anyone. He also wrote that the Baby One More Time singer was simply expressing her "newly found freedom."

Asghari’s entire post read:

“Eventually if not already they will realize their mothers choices are harmless and an expression of newly found freedom. There is nothing to be embarrassed about just lots of things to be proud of.”

Britney Spears has not seen her kids in five months

TMZ reported that Britney Spears had not seen her two kids Preston and James in five months because they were reportedly uncomfortable around her. The two also did not attend Spears and Asghari’s wedding due to her stardom.

Kevin Federline’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan said that the boys made the decision to stay away from the singer without Federline’s interference. Kaplan also claimed that the children never stayed with Spears overnight.

Federline added that he has no ill feelings towards Spears’ husband Asghari and also called him a “stabilizing influence” on Britney Spears.

