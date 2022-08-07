“Hurtful”: Britney Spears responds to Kevin Federline’s comments about their sons

Singer and actress Britney Spears took to Instagram to hit back at her ex-husband Kevin Federline after he made comments about her strained relationship with their sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

In a tell-all interview with the Daily Mail, Kevin revealed that her sons have been avoiding her at their own will, and are deeply "embarrassed" by her recent social media activities, especially her nude photos floating on the internet. They even chose not to attend her wedding with Sam Asghari, which took place on June 9, 2022.

"The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."

Breaking her silence, Britney Spears chose to take to Instagram to share her honest opinion. In a long post, she explained how hurt she was that her ex-husband chose to discuss her relationship with her sons publicly.

"It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children ... As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone ."

Referring to her nude photos on social media, she continued:

"It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram ... it was LONG before Instagram ... I gave them everything ... Only one word: HURTFUL ... I'll say it ... My mother told me "You should GIVE them to their dad" ... I'm sharing this because I can ... Have a good day folks !!"

Britney and Kevin tied the knot in October 2004, six months after they began dating. Spears filed for divorce in 2006, citing irreconcilable differences, and agreed to share joint custody of their two sons.

Kevin was later given sole custody of the former couple’s two sons, shortly before Britney was placed under her father's temporary conservationship, which ended up being in place for a decade, having dissolved just last year.

Britney Spears reacts to comments made by ex-husband over her relationship with her sons

In the controversial interview with the Daily Mail, Kevin spoke positively about Britney Spears' parents Jamie and Lynne Spears, claiming that the conservationship she was under "saved" her. Speaking about Britney's explicit social media output in recent times, he revealed how "tough" it was for her sons to deal with the same.

"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself.' But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."

Pouring her heart out in a separate IG post, the pop sensation wrote:

"Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well!!!!! I'm only human and I've done my best."

Further recounting her experience during her years in the conservationship, she said:

"During my conservatorship I was controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years ... I needed permission just to take Tylenol !!! I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby !!!!"

Britney concluded the post by saying that she was not surprised by the "behavior and approach" of her ex-husband to whatever she has had to deal with.

