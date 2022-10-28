Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 1: Everything we know so far about FOX’s new reality TV show

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is set to pit celebrities against each other in a physically intense test of endurance. 16 celebrities will go through rigorous training to be able to compete in the FOX show. Unlike most physically challenging reality shows, the upcoming show will consist of only challenges and nothing else. No vote-outs, no mind games, just their physical strength.

The show’s press release reads:

“FOX presents the ultimate celebrity social experiment, SPECIAL FORCES: THE ULTIMATE TEST (wt), an all-new series in which household names endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.”

It continues:

“There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam.”

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is set to premiere on January 4, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 1 will turn celebrities into numbers

Fox’s upcoming show is set to premiere in January and will be as glam-less as it can be. The show will put celebrities in harsh environments that will put their endurance to the test. As part of the format, celebrities will not have their phones, among other luxuries that they may be used to.

Mark Billy Billingham, along with other former special forces soldiers, will put the competing celebrities through 10 days of hardcore military training. The challenges will be physical, mental, and emotional and the stars must fight every day to not quit boot camp.

The only way out is by quitting, however, Billy will not be happy. In the trailer for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, he said:

"If you should die, that is nature’s way of saying you’ve failed."

In the trailer uploaded by Entertainment Tonight, Billy said that the experience will be like something they’ve never been a part of before. He further said that there will be no “coffee lattes on demand” and that everything is controlled by them. He said:

"We even take away their name and give them a number."

In the clip, he further stated that he doesn’t care about how rich or famous the stars are, they’ve entered his world, and they will play by his rules. The trailer also teases how the upcoming reality show will impact the stars.

While Mitchell tells the camera that she’s facing her worst fears as part of the show, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore said that she wants to show her daughter what’s possible. The elite group of agents promise the celebrities that they’ll be "changed people" after their time on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and they aren’t wrong. Jamie Lynn Spears said in the clip, while crying, that she wants to “feel worth something.”

Celebrities set to appear in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test include:

Kate Gosselin

Jamie Lynn Spears

Melani Mel B Brown

Hannah Brown

Kenya Moore

Gus Kenworthy

Dwight Howard

Anthony Scaramucci

Beverley Mitchell

Nastia Liukin

Carli Lyod

Montell Jordan

Mike Piazza

Dr. Drew Pinsky

Danny Amendola

Tyler Florence

Other members of Billy’s team include DS agents Rudy Reyes, Jason Fox, and Remi Adeleke.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will premiere on January 4, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes