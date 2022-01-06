How much is Kate Gosselin worth? Fortune explored as former reality star spotted in North Carolina after becoming a nurse

Former reality TV star Kate Gosselin (46) has reportedly settled into her new life in Troutman, North Carolina as a nurse. The mother-of-eight, Gosselin, is known for the reality show titled Kate Plus 8 (formerly known as Jon & Kate Plus 8 from 2007 to 2009).

Before Gosselin's split from her husband Jon in 2009, the reality show featured the lives of the Gosselin family, including twins and sextuplets. Following their divorce, the series shifted its focus to Kate as a divorced mother raising her children. The show ran on TLC from 2010 to 2017, before a spin-off called Kate Plus Date, featuring Gosselin attempting to find love, aired in 2019.

Kate Gosselin was recently spotted in North Carolina on various occasions. In some of the photos, she can be seen filling her tank at the gas station and walking the dog in others.

Everything about the net worth of Kate Gosselin

Kate was recently spotted in North Carolina (Images via Jesal/Diggzy/REX)

Kate, who shares twins - Madelyn and Cara (21) and sextuplets - Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah (17) with ex-husband Jon, obtained her nursing license from the North Carolina Board of Nursing on June 30, 2021.

Kate Gosselin currently resides in North Carolina with her twins and four sextuplets (Hannah and Collin are under Jon's custody). According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kate has a net worth of $500,000. The family of seven reside in a 3,562 square-foot, four-bedroom home that Kate bought for $750k.

Gosselin, who was rumored to be facing financial instability, sold her six-bedroom Pennsylvania home for $1,085,000 in January 2021. Kate and Jon bought the 23-acre property for $1,120,000 in 2008.

Kate Gosselin has also been a part of various shows like Say Yes to the Dress (2008), The View (2009-2010), Dancing with the Stars (2010), Celebrity Wife Swap (2013), and The Apprentice (2015), is said to have made $250,000 for each episode of Kate Plus 8. She reportedly earned around $500,000 for competing in Dancing with the Stars.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is unknown if Gosselin moved to North Carolina with her children and became a nurse to fix financial issues. However, given that Aaden, Alexis, Joel, and Leah, who will be adults this May, will likely move out to attend college, Kate will probably be plenty occupied.

Edited by Srijan Sen