Why was no chef eliminated on Hell's Kitchen Season 21 Episode 5? Challenges, roadblocks and more explored

Hell's Kitchen aired a brand new episode on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode saw the cheftestants put their best foot forward to create dishes on the menu to perfection and impress legendary chef Gordon Ramsay.

While some managed to be successful and gain their reward, others weren't up to the mark and faced punishments. However, no one was eliminated by the end of the episode after an impeccable service challenge. Although three contestants from the blue team, chefs Billy, Vlad and Alejandro were nominated for elimination, chef Ramsay felt that all of them "bounced back" in the challenge and were safe.

Season 21 of the reality cooking competition has been extremely popular amongst viewers for the amount of drama it provides every week. Cast members are seen getting the heat from chef Ramsay and also get involved into a lot of conflicts and disagreements amongst fellow teammates.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Both teams are tasked with serving a delicious breakfast to a group of first responders, firefighters and EMTs; the winning team earns a celebration in the Hollywood Hills; the losing team must sort the trash from the dumpster."

What transpired on Hell's Kitchen Season 21 Episode 5?

On tonight's episode of Hell's Kitchen, the contestants were seen reeling from the previous elimination. However, an early morning fire alarm got everyone on the groove ready to take on the challenges. For the first challenge, the chefs had to make breakfast for fire responders who had just completed their night shift, and as chef Ramsay pointed out, were "very hungry."

All the diners were to receive a pear salad, an orange passion fruit cooler and a platter of fresh potatoes, and a breakfast entree of their choosing. The blue team started out strong, while the red team had some issues. Sommer took upon the responsibility of making juice and salad but had multiple arguments with Alyssa after the latter pitched in to help.

The red team on Hell's Kitchen soon got better with communication, unlike the men on the blue team, who began to struggle. Alejandro struggled with his steaks, leading his team into issues. He first served them overcooked and then undercooked, receiving wrath from a frustrated chef Ramsay and leaving his team far behind than the ladies.

The ladies finally completed their service ahead of the men and were rewarded with a visit to the Hollywood Hills mansion, where they could sunbathe, drink cocktails, and eat high-end cuisine prepared by Korean-American chef, Roy Choi. The losing team with the men had to sort out trash in the dumpster.

The red team enjoyed their stay out of Hell's Kitchen while also recognizing that there was some impending tension between Sommer and Alyssa. The men, however, had a tough time sorting out trash. Tensions began to arise as they called out Billy for his attitude and requested him to not make more enemies.

The chefs had to then prepare for dinner service. Although brief tensions ensued with the ladies, they were successful in sending out their plates. While the blue team struggled to put out the required amount of meat. Billy's attitude, Vlad's lack of communication, and a lot more left them behind once again, leading to the red team's win overall on tonight's Hell's Kitchen episode.

We'll see you next week for an-all new episode! Everyone is safe in #HellsKitchen ... for now.We'll see you next week for an-all new episode! Everyone is safe in #HellsKitchen... for now. 😈We'll see you next week for an-all new episode! https://t.co/FVnXHa19Oa

By the end of the episode, the blue team members had to nominate three fellow teammates to be eliminated. They put up Billy and Vlad for their poor performance in the meat station and Alejandro for the mess up in the breakfast service. Chef Ramday, however, revealed that no one was eliminated as the blue team had a strong second service in a row and everyone "bounced back" successfully.

Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen has been tougher compared to its recent installments. With new formats, diverse groups of contestants and tougher challenges, the show has been intriguing to watch. The chefs now have to give their all to win the coveted title.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Hell's Kitchen next Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

