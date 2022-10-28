"Get rid of him": Fans slam chef Billy Trudsoe for his unruly behavior in Hell's Kitchen Season 21 Episode 5

Hell's Kitchen aired a brand new episode on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode saw the cheftestants putting their best food forward to create incredible dishes to impress legendary chef Gordon Ramsay. While some gained immunity, others faced difficult punishments. The cast members were also involved in arguments throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of Hell's Kitchen, chef Billy Trudsoe's behavior didn't sit well with fellow team members. They felt his attitude was unacceptable throughout the breakfast and service challenge. Fans also felt the same. One tweeted:

Nick Grimes @NickGrimesYT #HellsKitchen Billy's either running his mouth or standing in the corner looking goofy. Get rid of him! #HellsKitchen Billy's either running his mouth or standing in the corner looking goofy. Get rid of him!

Season 21 of the reality cooking competition has been extremely popular amongst viewers. As the season progresses, the stakes are higher and the competition is tougher than ever before. While some contestants have become fan favorites, others can be seen struggling in the challenges. Who will last until the end? Only time will tell.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Both teams are tasked with serving a delicious breakfast to a group of first responders, firefighters and EMTs; the winning team earns a celebration in the Hollywood Hills; the losing team must sort the trash from the dumpster."

Chef Billy's attitude raises problems on Hell's Kitchen

On tonight's episode of Hell's Kitchen, the two teams had an early challenge to partake in. The red team with the women and the blue team with the men had to cook an early breakfast for fire safety personnel who had just completed their night shift. The two teams had to cook three sets of dishes and the team that finishes the fastest and rings the bell would win the challenge.

Each table was to receive a pear salad, an orange passion fruit cooler and a platter of fresh potatoes to share as part of the first dish. Sommer took the responsibility of the juice and the salad, but struggled to put it up in the end. She asked Alyssa for help but the duo clashed on each other's attitudes that delayed the service.

Although the red team had a smooth sail from then on, the blue team overcooked the steaks and were asked to do it again. The second time Alejandro served the steaks, they were undercooked. This left the Blue team far behind the red team. Although the blue team managed to get their dishes out, they were still behind as the ladies rang their bell first and won the challenge.

As part of the win on Hell's Kitchen, the women enjoyed a well-deserved vacation and a fusion meal throughout their brief break. While the men faced punishment this week. The men had to sort the trash bin and separate dry and wet waste. While the ladies had a great time during the break with some tension between Alyssa and Sommer, the men had a hard time with the trash.

At the start of the episode. Abe and Billy talked about their personality clashes with fellow teammate Alex. While Abe felt that their attitudes were different, Billy made it clear that he didn't like Alex. During the punishment round, although Alex and Alejandro had their punishment passes, they decided to stick with their team.

Chefs Alex and Abe got into building compost bins but were taking some time with that, making fellow Hell's Kitchen teammates irritated. Billy slammed the chef duo for putting their focus on the bin while they had to clear up the trash. In a confessional, Billy said:

"Yo! Abe and Alex are over there taking their time, building this compost chilling over there, sniffing wood while I got my frigging nose up fish guts? It's not gonna happen, I'm not gonna shut up."

While Alex felt that Billy couldn't stop talking, Abe slammed him for making unnecessary enemies with his attitude.

Fans react to chef Billy's behavior on Hell's Kitchen

Fans slammed chef Billy for his behavior in the kitchen. They took to social media to express their opinions.

Andrew Dixon @AndrewDixon8

#HellsKitchen Me every time Billy opens his damn mouth lol Me every time Billy opens his damn mouth lol#HellsKitchen https://t.co/4EofwGFutZ

Heidi Monique @CousinSugarfoot #HellsKitchen Soon as they get the opportunity they are getting Billy up out of Hells Kitchen Soon as they get the opportunity they are getting Billy up out of Hells Kitchen😩😂😂😂#HellsKitchen

Monique @calhoun_monique Billy doesn’t know when to shut up and stop making about himself. #HellsKitchen Billy doesn’t know when to shut up and stop making about himself. #HellsKitchen

Andrew Nyman @nymaste This guy Billy is non stop wit the mouth omg #HellsKitchen This guy Billy is non stop wit the mouth omg #HellsKitchen

Nick Grimes @NickGrimesYT #HellsKitchen Blue is a strong team but I want them to take an L just so Billy goes. It'll make them stronger. #HellsKitchen Blue is a strong team but I want them to take an L just so Billy goes. It'll make them stronger.

Mrs.Callen-McGarrett @Ilse_Futbolista geez Billy has a big mouth. you can bad mouth the girls all you want but you still have to do your challenge #HellsKitchen geez Billy has a big mouth. you can bad mouth the girls all you want but you still have to do your challenge #HellsKitchen

Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen is getting interesting with every episode. The contestants have to give it their all to keep themselves safe from elimination. Viewers will have to keep watching to find out who takes the coveted title and added advantages.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Hell's Kitchen next Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

