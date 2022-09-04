What time will RHOA Season 14 episode 17 (finale) air on Bravo? Details explored

The RHOA Season 14 finale is around the corner and will bring viewers to a fashion show with drama as a showstopper. The episode will also showcase damaged relationships that may get mended and more.

The synopsis of the episode read:

“Sheree races the clock as the who's who of Atlanta prepares to attend She by Sheree's fashion show; Marlo attempts to repair her damaged relationship with her mother; Sanya makes a life and family-altering decision.”

The show revolves around Kandi Burruss, Sanya Richards-Ross, Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield, Drew Sidora, and Marlo Hampton as they navigate their lavish personal and professional lives. The season has been quite entertaining and catty, and here is how it will end.

The RHOA Season 14 finale (episode 17) will air on Bravo TV on September 4, at 8 pm ET.

It is almost a wrap for RHOA Season 14

RHOA Season 14 episode 17, titled A Fashion Show With Fashions, will have a fashion emergency that extends to the attendees. RHOA’s sneak peek said that “a surprise guest will shock everyone.”

The audience at the fashion show seems to be getting restless and the housewives cannot hold their tongues and make snarky remarks. Sheree said in her confessional:

"They are literally waiting for She By Sheree after all this time. This is the point of no return.”

Sheree is taken aback when Tyrone shows up at the venue and asks him if he thinks he owes her an apology. The two get into a fight and she said:

"Why the f*** are you even here?"

The housewives joke about there being a wedding as a surprise guest shows up in a black and white suit holding flowers.

Tyrone previously stood Sheree up on a date that upset the fans. They took to Twitter to express their grievances with the star’s ex-boyfriend and said that Sheree deserved so much better. It will be interesting to see how people feel about his appearance on the RHOA season finale.

The fashion designer isn't the only one with a grand event, though, as Kenya Moore gets ready to cut the ribbon and launch her own hair conditioner while her friends cheer her on. Sanya helps Marlo arrange for her nephews and Aaron to spend some quality time together.

This is the last time viewers will see the cast before the reunion special that is set to air on September 11 at 8 pm ET.

What happened previously on the show

Last week on RHOA Season 14, the ladies returned from a trip to Jamaica and it is safe to say that they did not return feeling relaxed. But the trip must have done something as Marlo and Kandi sorted out their issues.

Marlo had previously sent her nephews to stay with her sister as she was not happy with their behavior, but missed them “like crazy.” the RHOA star scheduled an appointment with Educational Aid to be better for her nephews before she could bring them back home. She also told her sister Crystal that she will seek therapy for her and the boys.

