What time will Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 5 air on FOX? Breakfast challenge, release date, and more

Episode 5 of Hell's Kitchen season 21, titled Breakfast 911, will air on Fox on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET. Fans can watch the episode on Sling TV, Hulu+, Fox website, and Fubo TV.

The episode will feature another interesting culinary battle between the red team (women chefs) and the blue team (men chefs). The 14 remaining contestants will perform a challenge and one member will be eliminated based on their performance.

The winning team might get a reward and the losing team will face punishment for their service at the Hell's Kitchen restaurant.

What to expect from Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 5?

In this week's episode of Hell's Kitchen, the teams will have to serve breakfast to some real-life heroes, including first responders, firefighters and EMTs, after one chef is eliminated from the show. The winning team will be awarded a celebratory party in the Hollywood Hills.

The losing team will be punished with the task of sorting trash from the kitchen dumpster. So far, only one member of the red team has been eliminated, while three members of the blue team have gone home.

The teams were earlier divided on the basis of age (chefs in their 20s vs chefs in their 40s), but since episode 4, teams have been divided on the basis of gender.

Recap of Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 4

Last week in Hell's Kitchen, the cast members went to the HK Water Task for a challenge with a different spin on the sliders. The chefs were asked to run in the water park in search of balls, which had the name of ingredients written on them. The winning team was rewarded with a five-minute headstart in the kitchen.

The red team won the challenge after spotting 20 balls hidden in the park. The teams then scorched some sliders for their next task. David Myers helped Gordon judge the challenge. The blue team won their first challenge. Billy was worried about his performance in the previous episodes and tried to give his best.

At the dinner service, the red team were concerned about Nicole’s performance in the kitchen and did not want to babysit her.

The episode description read:

"The contestants go to a water park and are launched down a giant slide into a pool of ingredients; each team must create an amazing spin on four different types of sliders, containing unique ingredients found in the water park."

Sebestian Bach ate in the blue dining room while Corbin Blue ate in the red section. Gordon, meanwhile, taught Mindy how to cook scallops and praised her performance. Brett from the Blue team sent cold rawsliders to the guests,

Red team’s Alyssa and Sommer served raw lamn to the guests and fought each other. Gordon asked the blue team members to help the ed team with their salmon. The red team lost the challenge and Nicole was eliminated from the show for not stepping up in the kitchen.

Fans can watch new episodes of Hell's Kitchen every Thursday at 8 pm ET. The competition rises with each challenge for the chefs as the winner will receive a cash price of $250,000 with an opportunity to work as the head chef of Gordon Ramsay Steak of Paris.

