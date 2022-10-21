"Get it together": Fans disappointed with chef Nicole Gomez messing up another dish on Hell's Kitchen

Hell's Kitchen Season 21 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode saw the remaining cheftestants partake in unique challenges, undergoing difficult punishments and a more difficult service challenge. The contestants came with diverse culinary skills and put their best foot forward to impress legendary chef Gordon Ramsay.

By the end of last week's episode, Gordon was disappointed with the Blue Team's performance and changed the teams to all the women in the Red kitchen, and all the men were designated to the Blue kitchen. With the shift in dynamics, the chefs faced quite the challenge this time.

On this week's episode of Hell's Kitchen, Nicole made mistakes throughout the first challenge, costing the Red team their win. Fans were upset with the contestant, as she had previously also messed up her dishes. One tweeted:

lєαh @flutzafana Nicole this is the third dinner service… get it together #HellsKitchen Nicole this is the third dinner service… get it together #HellsKitchen

The official synopsis of the episode titled, Slipping Down to Hell, reads:

“The contestants go to a water park and are launched down a giant slide into a pool of ingredients; each team must create an amazing spin on four different types of sliders, containing unique ingredients found in the water park.”

Nicole messes up the dishes on Hell's Kitchen

On tonight's episode of Hell's Kitchen, the contestants were in for a brand new challenge as the teams were now divided into the men team and the women's team. The first challenge in this week's competition involved the chefs slide down into a box of water filled with balls that contained the names of different ingredients.

The contestants had to each pick 20 ingredients to compliment four sliders chicken, beef, lamb and slider. The team that gets it done the fastest gets a five-minute head-start. The blue team picked smarter ingredients after learning from the women, who chose to be fast over smart and got the extra 5 minutes.

For the first challenge in Hell's Kitchen, one contestant each from the same team in the 20s and 40s age group had to team up to create their own version of each slider. They were to be scored anywhere between 1-3 stars. Both teams got to cook and in 30 minutes had to serve their dishes to legendary chef Gordon Ramsay and Michelin-star restraurer David Myers.

It was a close match at the end and it was all down to the final slider, which was beef. However, Sommer decided to put Nicole's dish over her dish as she didn't want "history to repeat." Sommer had previously put her lobster over Alyssa's in last week's episode, which led to their team almost losing.

However, Nicole's dish wasn't well received by the Hell's Kitchen judges and she only received two stars. The Red team with the women missed out on their win and lost to the Blue team, who went to Palm Springs for a brief break. The women had to peel, cut and fry 24 boxes of potatoes for the french fries in the dinner service.

After the challenge, chef Gordon Ramsay asked Sommer to bring in her beef dish. Upon tasting the dish, the chef said that her dish was much better than Nicole's and could have led the Red team to a win. Sommer was upset, as were her teammates, for not having enough confidence in herself to put her dish forward.

Ahead of the punishment on Hell's Kitchen, Sommer broke down for her mistake. She revealed that although she doesn't eat meat, she knows how to cook it well and should have had the confidence to put hers over Nicole's, who was known to make mistakes in her dishes in the past.

Nicole kept making mistakes while they were practicing their service, which worried the rest of her teammates about her capabilities.

Fans are upset with Nicole on Hell's Kitchen

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Nicole. The contestant has been making mistakes on the show, costing her team their wins. Check out what they have to say.

#HellsKitchen Nicole just fumbled HARD Nicole just fumbled HARD 😅#HellsKitchen

Monique @calhoun_monique Nicole is the weakness link on the red team. She cannot even win a challenge. #HellsKitchen Nicole is the weakness link on the red team. She cannot even win a challenge. #HellsKitchen

#HellsKitchen Nicole irritates me too girl me too. Nicole irritates me too girl me too. #HellsKitchen

Robert Peterson @ahotdj1 I am concerned for Nicole and what is up wit Billy. He is an old man trying to be cool and act half his age. #HellsKitchen I am concerned for Nicole and what is up wit Billy. He is an old man trying to be cool and act half his age. #HellsKitchen

トリシャー‧ライサー(タウンセン) @ninomihime Alyssa seems annoying. Oh and how exactly did Nicole get on this show?? #HellsKitchen Alyssa seems annoying. Oh and how exactly did Nicole get on this show?? #HellsKitchen

cristina yang @_petagayle what is she actually doing in the kitchen naw nicole is making me laughwhat is she actually doing in the kitchen #hellskitchen naw nicole is making me laugh 😂😂😂 what is she actually doing in the kitchen #hellskitchen

#HellsKitchen Nicole and Mindy both getting screen time may mean they are goners. Its a matter of time to find out who's first. Nicole and Mindy both getting screen time may mean they are goners. Its a matter of time to find out who's first.#HellsKitchen

Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen has been dramatic with each passing episode. With every elimination, the skates are getting higher. The contestants now need to give it their all to prove their mettle and secure their safety until the end to win the title. Who will stand victorious at the end? It is anyone's game for now.

Keep watching Hell's Kitchen on Fox.

