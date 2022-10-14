Who was eliminated in Hell's Kitchen Season 21 Episode 3? Lobster challenge, poor performances and more explored

Hell's Kitchen Season 21 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, October 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode saw chefs from the Red and Blue teams compete against each other to win the coveted title and added advantages. However, the journey has been far from easy as they constantly deal with hectic kitchen environments, difficult challenges, and managing an entire team.

Season 21 of the hit reality cooking competition has been applauded by viewers for the drama that it serves on every episode. This week, the contestants were in for a rough ride as they participated in two different challenges, but only one team emerged victorious.

The Blue team, consisting of chefs in the 40s struggled to make their dishes and made a couple of mistakes before being kicked out of the kitchen. While the red team members didn't see eye-to-eye on issues leading to many disagreements. By the end of the episode, it was the Blue team's O'Shay who got eliminated.

What transpired on Hell's Kitchen Season 21 Episode 3?

Episode 3 of Hell's Kitchen began with the Blue team members reeling from the previous night's double elimination. However, Billy was pumped up as he survived yet another week, which made his teammates think of him a "loud and aggressive." Soon after, the contestants were handed over helmets, kneepads and elbow pads only to witness American skateboarder Tony Hawk and 13 year old Olympic champion Sky Brown.

The guests set the premise for the challenges for the week. The first challenge was called "attention to detail," where chefs from both teams had to break down an entire lobster per person in under 10 minutes. The teams got down to work but encountered many issues.

Ahead of the result on Hell's Kitchen, chef Gordon asked the Red team to sit out two members to make it an even playing field. The team had an advantage of letting go of two improper lobsters and decided to take out Alyssa and Sommer, which didn't sit well with the latter. She expressed to having more "attention to detail" than Ileana, leading to it being Alyssa and Ileana in the end.

The Red team did manage to score more than the Blue team and earn a day at the go-karting club. But it did create differences amongst Sommer and Ileana. While the Blue team received punishment - making stock for the seafood and separating pieces of rice.

At the dinner service challenge on Hell's Kitchen, both teams encountered a number of problems. Sommer and Ileana hashed out at each other, leading to them delivering raw lobsters. After a quick pep talk with Gordon, they were back on track. The Blue team, however, struggled throughout the course of the challenge.

Nicole was stressed out while cooking her chicken as O'Shay didn't communicate well with her. The duo's overcooked Wellington and raw chicken received much criticism from the legendary chef. This was just the beginning as both of them continued to serve raw meat, leaving Gordon frustrated and furious.

He accused the Blue team of serving only three tables in under 90 minutes and kicked them out of the kitchen. Eventually, the team got into an argument, following which they nominated the weakest links for the episode - O'Shay and Nicole for elimination - for constantly serving raw meat and possessing lack of communication throughout the course of the service.

Chef Gordon Ramsay then decided to save Nicole and eliminated O'Shay from the competition, calling it an "easy decision."

Hell's Kitchen @HellsKitchenFOX



See you next week for an all-new We're switching things up a bit.See you next week for an all-new #HellsKitchen We're switching things up a bit. 😈See you next week for an all-new #HellsKitchen! https://t.co/byEYm0zLUU

By the end of the Hell's Kitchen episode, Gordon had called all the contestants back to confess that he was upset over the performances. He further revealed that, beginning next week, all the women will be in the Red kitchen and all the men will be in the Blue kitchen.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Hell's Kitchen next Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 8 pm ET on Fox.

