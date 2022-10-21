Who was eliminated on Hell's Kitchen Season 21 Episode 4? Slider challenge, arguments and more explored

Hell's Kitchen Season 21 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode saw the cheftestants competing in unique challenges, face punishments and run an extremely hectic dinner service to impress Gordon Ramsay and also secure their safety to move forward in the competition. While some contestants came through, others fell flat.

Chef Nicole Gomez's Hell's Kitchen journey came to an end this week. She has consistently made mistakes since the premiere. She served bagged pasta in the first episode, served raw meat in the second and messed up another dish the third time. Moreover, her fellow cast members and chef Gordon Ramsay felt that she was not confident enough in the service challenge, leading to her elimination.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Slipping Down to Hell, reads:

“The contestants go to a water park and are launched down a giant slide into a pool of ingredients; each team must create an amazing spin on four different types of sliders, containing unique ingredients found in the water park.”

What transpired in Hell's Kitchen Season 21 Episode 4?

The remaining contestants on Hell' Kitchen were called out for their first challenge. Ahead of making their dishes, they had to compete to earn their ingredients. The reams were shuffled by Gordon the previous week, leading to the women making up the Red team and the men making up the Blue.

The chefs had to go down a huge slide into a small pool with balls, which had the name of ingredients written on them. They had to pick 5 ingredients each for four different types of sliders, including beef, chicken, lamb and salmon, that they think would best pair together. The team that manages to accomplish the same in the shortest amount of time will get a 5-minute head-start in the challenge.

The blue team picked smarter ingredients after learning from the women, who chose to be fast over smart and got the extra 5 minutes.

For the first challenge on Hell's Kitchen, a member from the same team in the age group of 20s and 40s worked together on one slider. The contestants had to serve what each pair in the team thought was their best slider and serve it to Gordon Ramsay and guest judge, Michelin-star restaurer David Myers, who scored them anywhere between 1-3 stars.

The competition was tight until the end and was down to the last slider, which was beef. Sommer decided to let her teammate Nicole deliver her beef as she feared history repeating itself. In the previous episode. Sommer put up her lobster instead of Alyssa's, which led the team to lose. However, this time, Nicole messed up the dish once again, leading to the Blue team's win and a trip to Palm Springs.

The Red team had to peel, cut and fry 24 boxes of potatoes for the french fries in the dinner service. However, after chef Ramsay asked Sommer to bring her beef dish, he revealed that her dish was much better than that of Nicole's and could have led the team to victory.

During the service challenge on Hell's Kitchen, Alyssa and Sommer aruged over improper communication and leadership, and ended up serving raw lamb, which infuriated chef Ramsay. He asked them to get it together and then serve the diners. Although the Blue team faced issues in the beginning, it was a smooth sail for them later on.

The women still struggled when they were out of salmon after Dafne burnt them. Chef Ramsay was furious and asked the Blue team to pitch in. By the end of the service challenge, the chef asked the Red team to pick three women on their team who they felt were the weakest.

The Red Team then faced multiple arguments where they pointed out Alyssa and Sommer's fight, Dafne burning the lamb and Nicole putting up poor performances throughout the season. They eventually nominated Alyssa, Nicole, and Dafne for elimination. Although Nicole promised to step forward next time, she fell short of the other two and was hence eliminated from Hell's Kitchen.

Stating the reason for Nicole's elimination, chef Ramsay said:

“With her team struggling, Nicole decided to hide instead of help. That’s all I needed to see.”

Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen gets dramatic with each passing episode. With every elimination, the stakes only get higher and the contestants have to now give it their all to prove their mettle if they want to last until the end.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Hell's Kitchen on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

