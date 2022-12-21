"They both trash"- Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans slam the reunion hosts for not asking real questions

MTV aired Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1, episode 16 on Tuesday, December 20 at 8 pm ET. The episode featured a reunion of the franchise's OG hosted by Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab. However, fans were not impressed with their questions.

Devoin was quizzed about his gambling addiction. Additionally, Dr. Drew gave in to Devoin's demands of not sitting with Briana in front of the cameras. Nessa Diab did not ask questions about Zach's legal charges and concentrated more on Cheyenne's car accident and shooting incident.

Maci's 13-year-old son Bentley was asked questions about going to therapy, and his father's absence, which fans felt must have been awkward for the kid. The hosts also did not question Jade's mother, Christy, when Jade said that she hurt her backstage with a hanger and were instead focused on Christy's old habit of drug consumption.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans felt that both hosts did not ask the cast tough questions.

Mira 💕 @MMira08 Why is Dr. Drew and Nessa still they host? They both trash #TeenMomNextChapter Why is Dr. Drew and Nessa still they host? They both trash #TeenMomNextChapter

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans want Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab to be replaced

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans felt the reunion was "forced," and the cast members were uncomfortable with the questions. They demanded that MTV should bring in new hosts to hold the cast members accountable for their actions.

🙇🏽‍♀️ @bbyxtaae I still see Dr.Drew never have these mfers take accountability for their actions and still being their enabler 🙄 #TeenMomNextChapter I still see Dr.Drew never have these mfers take accountability for their actions and still being their enabler 🙄 #TeenMomNextChapter https://t.co/2hcgmsg0lE

jordan @jordan50114795 This reunion is so forced and Cringe! Look how everyone rolled their eyes when Ashley was giving her advice to Nessa🙄🙄 #TeenMomNextChapter This reunion is so forced and Cringe! Look how everyone rolled their eyes when Ashley was giving her advice to Nessa🙄🙄 #TeenMomNextChapter

HER. @CCxo____ #TeenMomNextChapter Dr. Drew/ Nessa. WAKE UP & ask some spicy questions WTF Dr. Drew/ Nessa. WAKE UP & ask some spicy questions WTF‼️ #TeenMomNextChapter

Did the hosts make Bentley uncomfortable? (Image via TVAddict617/Twitter)

Teddisha Ashley ❤ @TeddishaAshley Low-key, put a YouTuber up here or a fan who has been watching since 16 & Pregnant to ask the REAL QUESTIONS. If this is part 1, Why was a part 2 filmed? #TeenMomNextChapter Low-key, put a YouTuber up here or a fan who has been watching since 16 & Pregnant to ask the REAL QUESTIONS. If this is part 1, Why was a part 2 filmed? #TeenMomNextChapter

Teddisha Ashley ❤ @TeddishaAshley Low-key, put a YouTuber up here or a fan who has been watching since 16 & Pregnant to ask the REAL QUESTIONS. If this is part 1, Why was a part 2 filmed? #TeenMomNextChapter Low-key, put a YouTuber up here or a fan who has been watching since 16 & Pregnant to ask the REAL QUESTIONS. If this is part 1, Why was a part 2 filmed? #TeenMomNextChapter

jordan @jordan50114795 I like the old school #TeenMom better! Forcing these moms to be fake friends🙄 How about show the positive side if they have one? #TeenMom NextChapter I like the old school #TeenMom better! Forcing these moms to be fake friends🙄 How about show the positive side if they have one? #TeenMomNextChapter

What happened on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, season 1, episode 16?

MTV's description of the episode reads:

"Emotions run high when Briana declines to sit with the rest of the mums on stage; Jade and Sean are happier than ever; Cheyenne and Zach give an update on his court proceedings; Dr. Drew encourages Devoin to get help for his gambling addiction."

This week on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana refused to sit with Ashley and other cast members in the reunion episode 20 minutes before shooting the show. The show began without Briana, and the other cast members called themselves the "old ladies" of the show, considering they were a part of the Teen Mom OG cast.

Amber showed her support for Leah, who got engaged and broke it off in front of the cameras. Amber felt that Leah was lied to constantly in her past relationship with Jaylan. The moms also reflected on Roe vs Wade ruling being overturned. As a girl mom, Cheyenne was concerned that her daughter might be forced to have a child, which "disgusted" her.

The cast members and Dr. Drew gave a heartfelt gift to Nessa, who recently became a mother. Subsequently, young mothers and cast members gave Nessa parenting advice, such as sleeping when the baby does. Leah told Nessa to be patient while Maci asked her not to let the bad thoughts take over.

Jade also stated that moms naturally worry about their babies. Christy also revealed that she is not taking drugs now, and things were much better between her and Jade.

The next part of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion will air on Saturday, December 31, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes