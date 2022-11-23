Did Cheyenne's fear about Zach's court dates come true? Here's what happened in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter episode 12

MTV's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, November 22, and was nothing short of entertaining. This week, Cheyenne and Zach finally received information about the latter's court date.

The court case revolved around Zach's 2020 DUI (Driving Under the Influence) charge where, according to legal papers, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star "pled guilty to driving while blood alcohol count is .08 or above."

At the start of the episode, Zach was seen breaking the news about his approaching court date to Cheyenne. This began to worry Cheyenne as she was afraid that the date would be close to their wedding date, or worse, on the day of their wedding, i.e. September 29, 2022. However, her fears did not materialize as the court date turned out to be well after their wedding.

The official synopsis of the latest episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter read:

"The next chapter of motherhood looks completely different for Teen Mom alums Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci, Ashley, Briana, Jade and Leah, but their unique bond helps them deal with everything from parenting to adulthood in this new phase of life."

"Mandatory jail time": Cheyenne's worries about Zach's court date put to rest on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

During the episode, when Zach is seen breaking the news to Cheyenna about the court date, he also tells her that there is a possibility he would miss their wedding. He added that the court date also meant "mandatory jail time."

Later in the episode, Cheyenne revealed that what they were cleaning up now what could've been dealt with years ago. Although the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star tried to focus on her bridal shower, it was tough given her concerns about the court date.

In a conversation with her sister, Cheyenne shared that there was a lot going on and that they could all use a good day. She said:

"It's just been a lot. We're still waiting to hear back from Zach's lawyer to see what's gonna happen with his case. To see if he has court this month, like, what's the update, what's going on. But it's kind of like, until that happens, we're just not really sure."

When Cheyenne's sister asked if there was a chance that Zach would have his court date on the day of their wedding, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star shared that she couldn't rule out that possibility:

"Watch it be on the wedding or watch it be two days before the wedding day. And then they say Zach has to turn himself in on the wedding day. I'm just like, what's gonna happen?"

Towards the end of the episode, Zach received a call from his lawyer, who finally gave them the news they were waiting to hear. Luckily, it turned out that the lawyer was able to get the court date pushed until after the wedding. This put Cheyenne's mind at ease.

The couple walked down the aisle on September 29, in a lavish ceremony in the presence of their family and friends.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs every Tuesday night at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes