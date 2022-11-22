What time will Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 12 air on MTV? Details explored

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is set to return with another episode, and it looks like love is mostly in the air. While Cheyenne is still struggling with the thought of her future being uncertain, Jaylan is thinking about taking his relationship with Leah a step further. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Amber goes to California to visit her son James; Sean feels pressure to get a job after looking at a wedding venue with Jade; Cheyenne tries to enjoy her bridal shower; Catelynn and Tyler celebrate 16 years together."

The upcoming segment will air on Tuesday, November 22, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter – Jaylan picks out a ring

For the cast of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, it seems like a wedding-themed segment is in the works, but while everyone’s in costume, not everyone’s excited. One couple has been together for 16 years, two recently got engaged, and another is almost there.

In a promo for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter episode 12, titled Beautiful Chaos, Sean is shown crossing his fingers and being hopeful about the job he applied for, and Cheyenne is upset about Zach’s court date. The two were busy planning their dream wedding when Zach found out that he might get jail time for something that he did in the past.

Cheyenne, who has been worrying about it, is upset at the probability of her beau having to appear in court on the day they’re supposed to say “I do.”

The two recently sat down to discuss it when the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star told him about her conversation with Zaina, and explained that they need to talk about decisions concerning their wedding day. She stated that she is not going marry herself and got a little emotional about their situation, noting:

"When I think about what we’ve been through, we’ve been through hell and back. It just sucks thinking about everything we’ve gone through to get here and still have to question it."

While there seems to be a cloud over Cheyenne’s plans, there’s another pair that might get to walk down the aisle as well. The promo shows Jaylan picking out an engagement ring for Leah. In another promo, Jaylan and Corey, Leah’s ex, get together to play golf. Corey tells him that it seems like their relationship is going well and Jaylan lets him in on his plans.

He said:

"Things are getting pretty serious between us."

He added that since the two began dating while in Costa Rica, he’s planning on taking her back as a surprise and will probably propose to her. The star further revealed his plans, saying:

"I’ve put a lot of thought into it. I feel lucky."

Jaylan further said that he’s very happy to be a part of the family, and is really lucky that he got a chance to know Leah and her two daughters.

Previously on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

In last week’s episode, the moms took it upon themselves to talk to their children about important issues. While Maci educated her young children about racism and gun violence, Leah spoke to her daughters about being proactive in light of Roe V. Wade being overturned.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star asked her daughters if they had boyfriends and told them that they were three years away from being as old as she was when she got pregnant with them.

Leah gave them a brief about the law and what it means for women and told them that it’s important they continue to fight for their rights and advocate for the availability of abortion resources. They spoke about ways to make a difference, including protesting and voting.

Tune in on Tuesday, November 22 at 8 pm ET to see what happens next on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on MTV.

